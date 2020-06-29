Highlights: Signs of deepening US-Iran military confrontation

America has sent nuclear bombers

US claims Iran accelerates naval activity

Crisis deepens before Iranian commander’s death anniversary

Tehran

About a year ago, the US killed Iran’s most powerful military commander Qasem Soleimani. This led to deepening of tension between the two countries and now once again a situation of military confrontation is seen in the region. Iran has alleged that the US has sent its nuclear bombers to the Persian Gulf, while the Donald Trump administration claims that the Iranian Navy has become more active in the last 48 hours.

On the other hand, Israeli media has quoted US sources claiming that Israel and Saudi Arabia are instigating Trump to demolish Iran’s nuclear facilities before his term ends.

Iran again warned America, said – We are ready to respond to any military pressure

America preparing for attack?

According to CNN’s report, America fears that Iran will not try to target America on January 3, the anniversary of Sulaimani. Not only this, political analysts have also feared that Trump, who was troubled by Joe Biden’s victory in the presidential election, may seek to further complicate the dispute with Iran so as to create difficulties for the incoming government.

Indeed, Biden’s plan is to reduce the pressure Trump had put on Iran, negotiate with it, and return Iran to the Paramnu agreement. In such a situation, experts feel that Iran will take any step thoughtfully so that the restrictions imposed on Biden can be relaxed.



Aggressive trump administration on tehran

At the same time, the Trump administration is not in a mood to give relief to Iran. Last week, the US Central Command claimed that the attack in the International Zone near the US Embassy in Baghdad was carried out by an Iran-backed terrorist organization. At the same time, Russia’s ambassador to the International Atomic Energy Association on Friday claimed that Iran would get uranium equivalent to the nuclear deal before 2015. It is believed that this can also deepen tensions between the two countries.

Iran also showed sharp attitude

General Hussain Salami, the top commander of the Revolutionary Guard of Iran, said on Friday without naming the US that today we have no problem, concern or apprehension in facing any power. We can give our enemies the last answer in the battlefield. On the other hand, the US has sent a nuclear submarine to the Persian Gulf along with operating the B-52 bomber flight. The B-52 bombers the US has deployed in the Gulf countries can also attack with a nuclear cruise missile.

(Source: CNN, including language inputs)