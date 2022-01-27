This week it finally opens Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, package that will include remastered versions of Uncharted 4 and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy. Without a doubt, there are plenty of people excited about its release, but there are also others who want to know more about the future of the franchise and the possibility of a fifth installment.

As part of a recent interview with GamesRadar, Shaun Escayg, creative director at naughty dog, was questioned about the potential Uncharted 5, and what this could mean for the future of the saga. Here his answer:

“I think I can say with certainty that we should never say never. Yes, Uncharted is a franchise that we love very much – everyone at the studio loves it very much. It’s a world we want to see more of. So I can certainly say that.”

It definitely looks like naughty dog not done with yet Uncharted, although at the moment it seems that they are very busy working on the multiplayer from The Last of Us Part II. But who knows, maybe in one of those they end up surprising us all with some teaser or something like that.

Publisher’s note: If I had to bet, I would say that the arrival of Uncharted 5 is an inevitability, and I think it could happen during the PS5 generation. Maybe it’s a spinoff, a reboot, or something completely new set in this universe, but I doubt Naughty Dog intends to leave this universe anytime soon.

Via: comic book