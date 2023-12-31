The film 'Twins' is a 1988 comedy starring Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito, who played Julius and Vincent Benedict, two long-lost, non-identical brothers. The film became a cult production in the 35 years since its release.

The recent surprise reunion of these two Hollywood stars at a Broadway show has left fans stunned. What was their reaction and what did they say? Find out in this note.

How did Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito, the 'twins', react to seeing each other after 35 years?

“My brother! It was great to see Danny on Broadway in 'I Need That,'” Arnold Schwarzenegger shared on Instagram and attached a photo of the duo with DeVito's daughter, Lucy, who also appears in the work. The actors met again after 35 years.

“Lucy, him and everyone involved kept the audience entertained, laughing and loving every minute, one of the best plays I have ever seen, a true show with heart!!! I can't wait to work together again”wrote the former governor of California and figure in the movie 'Terminator'.

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito together again after 35 years. Photo: Instagram screenshot See also "Anne of no one" chapter 73 LIVE: what time and where to see the Colombian novel?

Will Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito star in the 'Twins' sequel?

Over the years, rumors have surfaced about a sequel to the legendary movie 'Twins'. In a joking tone, Danny DeVito He criticized Schwarzenegger for his refusal to make the second part of this film, which, although not one of the best of the 80s, is undoubtedly among the most iconic.

“Arnold and I want to work together. We missed 'Twins 2' because he became governor and he should have done the sequel instead of becoming governor,” said DeVito, who appeared in films such as 'Matilda', 'Big Fish' and 'Austin Powers'.

“Jason Reitman literally stopped the project when his father died. Ivan really wanted to do it. I really wanted to do it. Danny DeVito really wanted to. We had the financing,” added Schwarzenegger, who recently gave a statement in which he expresses his desire to be the president of the United States.

Despite apparent signs that 'Twins 2' won't happen, this hasn't stopped Danny DeVito from announcing that he has a project in mind alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger. “We have a small project that we have been talking about. It is about two friends, two guys, because we have a good time together and we complement each other in many ways,” shared the veteran actor.