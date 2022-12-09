21 years have passed since the premiere of the first installment of “Shrek” and 12 since we saw the last feature film focused on the green ogre. Fans still hope to see more of the protagonist, Fiona, Donkey and company; however, plans for a fifth appear to have been frozen, though not entirely forgotten.

“Shrek” has won the hearts of fans and is one of the most famous animated movies of all time. Photo: composition LR/Polygon

“Shrek 5”: Will we ever see the movie?

During the premiere of “Puss in boots: the last wish”, the sequel to the Puss in Boots spin-off, at the Red Sea Film Festival, Antonio Banderas (feline voice actor) set off alarm bells among fans, as he commented on a potential continuation of the ogre.

“I have been with this cat for almost 20 years. The first time I did Puss in Boots, he was working on Broadway, so I did my first session there. I have now made five films. There will probably be another one, and Shrek will probably come back.” he said in an interview with Deadline.

As is known, there were plans to release “Shrek 5” in 2019, but nothing materialized and this is one of the first times that the sequel has been discussed since then.

“Shrek”, a makeover for Antonio Banderas

“The mask of Zorro” Y “Shrek” They were one of the first gateways to Hollywood for Antonio Banderas. The actor, currently 62 years old, thanks both proposals for helping him change the image of the vision of a Spaniard in the American market.

“When I came to the United States, many of the actors I worked with told me that if you’re going to stay in the United States, you’re going to play bad guys and villains. Blacks, Spaniards and Arabs are the bad guys,” Banderas said.