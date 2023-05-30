On May 28, all the attention of the followers of “Succession” was concentrated on the end of the season 4 from the popular HBO series. Many fans, who consider it one of the best series today and in history, request a new installment or a spin-off to continue with the story created by Jesse Armstrong. He precisely declared what was going to happen with this popular saga, although it was not to the liking of the people who since 2018 have been following the history of the Roy family.

Succession: What did Jesse Armstrong say about Season 5?

Jesse Armstrong pointed out in an interview with “The New Yorker” that there is no possibility of a new installment of this series. “I think this story is already closed,” thus rejecting a sequel. In addition, Francesca Orsi, HBO’s head of programming, ruled out the development of a “Succession” spin-off. “I know there was talk of spin-offs, but no, not at all,” she declared on the subject.

Francesca stated that if Jesse Armstrong does come out with another series again, it will be with a completely new and original story. She added that even though he will never say ‘never’, his instincts and the conversations he’s had about character evolution rule out the idea of ​​continuing the story. A position against it was that of J. Smith-Cameron, the actress who plays Gerri Kellman, who pointed out that this series could continue for a few more years.

What was the end of season 4 of “Succession”?

Tom is appointed as the company’s SEO, for which he is congratulated by the other members of the company. Also, he forgives Greg for the betrayal. Shiv finds himself in a vehicle with Tom, having resigned himself to being her partner and not the leader despite her best efforts.

On the other hand, Roman admits that neither of his brothers was a worthy heir to their father’s empire, while having a drink in a bar. On the other hand, Kendall is devastated that he was left with nothing in his fight for Logan’s inheritance.

