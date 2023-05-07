Guadalajara, Jalisco.- The mariachi is heard in the Akron stadium. Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez, on his return to Mexico, defeated the British John Ryder by unanimous decision to keep his titles: WBC, WBA, WBO and IBF at 168 pounds this Saturday.

Graduated in Communication from the Centro Universitario Internacional de México, Campus Ecatepec II. I began my professional career at Grupo Imagen Multimedia within the team of the Radio RMX 98.5 station. I wrote for the Excelsior newspaper and supported the production of the Adrenalina program. I narrate soccer 7 and Liga TDP in streaming with the sports broadcasting group Vive Siete and with a year of experience in Sports Debate.

see more