Speculation, rumours, uncertainty and hypotheses are the days that pass as July 28 approaches in Venezuela. An unprecedented presidential election in which the international community has an important say. The polls do not favor Chavismo, which is seeking six more years in power, unlike an opposition that is confident in the opinion of the polls.

According to the criteria of

Among so many possibilities, knowing that the elections will not be fair, free and competitive, at least five scenarios are foreseen, or at least that is what Luis Vicente León, president of the Datanálisis firm, believes.

Speaking to EL TIEMPO, León described the panorama in Venezuela in the face of the election – if there is one – and the impact on the region, whoever wins.

“We presented the scenarios for the electoral event and there are five scenarios, including the possibility that you don’t have an election. In other words, everyone sees it as obvious. There is nothing obvious in Venezuela,” explains León.

The first scenario is the large blocks, that there will be or there will not be an election and from there the others emerge. “But below block one, which is that the election will take place, you have possibility one and that is that Edmundo González Urrutia manages to achieve his electoral preference. That is a first scenario,” says León.

Maria Corina Machado and Edmundo Gonzalez during a political rally in Venezuela. Photo:Come Venezuela Share

This scenario – León continues – leads to number two because, if the opposition wins, “there is also the possibility that Maduro will recognize it or not. Because you cannot say that the Venezuelan government is not a democratic government and on the other hand be surprised that this government, at a given moment of crisis, of greater risk and with all the information at hand, does not decide that it is going to basically throw in the towel in this election.”

For the director of Datanálisis, another possibility is that Maduro accepts defeat and begins negotiations for the transition.

But just as there are the previous ones, it is also possible that Maduro is capable of winning with electoral engineering, that is, “with all the manipulation that already exists but that we know about.”

“Between now and the election, there is still the possibility that Maduro, for example, will disqualify the MUD card or disqualify Edmundo González Urrutia. It is possible. (…) all these scenarios are there, they are alive. Therefore, it is still too early to estimate what will happen on July 28, because there are many possibilities” said León.

Migration as a factor of impact in the region

For Ronal Rodríguez, from the Observatory of Venezuela at the University of Rosario, migration is a factor that has a profound impact on the region with these elections in Venezuela.

For Rodríguez, if there is a transition process, “it will be a process of constant construction over the next few years. It took the Bolivarian revolution 25 years to bring Venezuela to the point where it is. Undoing that, even the return of just a part of the Venezuelan population, will be a great challenge for the region and particularly for Colombia, which is the main host country for the Venezuelan diaspora,” he said.

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro (c) greets his supporters this Thursday, in Caracas (Venezuela). Photo:EFE/MIGUEL GUTIERREZ Share

But from the Observatory’s point of view, one of the main concerns is the issue of migration.

“We are talking about 7,774,494 Venezuelan citizens who have been forced to leave and the vast majority of them are in Colombian territory. If a transition agreement is not reached in Venezuela, migration will continue to grow,” Rodríguez said.

A victory for Chavismo will lead to an increase in migration, said Rodríguez.There will be young people who will not see the possibility of continuing their life project in Venezuela and there will be older adults who will be called by their children for family reunification, because they are not certain of having their father or grandfather in Venezuelan territory. Colombia today has more than 2,800,000 Venezuelan citizens in our territory.”

Ana Maria Rodriguez Brazon – Weather correspondent – Caracas