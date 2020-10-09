The Paz cinema in Madrid, after the announcement of its temporary closure, this Tuesday. KIKE FOR /

It has been seven days that have condensed the slow flow of various events, all negative, that affect the cinema, and specifically the cinemas, a place where – until now – films were consumed. Some of the events mentioned are not the cause or consequence of the others, but all of them together make up a clear portrait of the apocalyptic landscape in which the halls live badly. Or as the saying goes: they all killed her and she died alone.

The majors flee. During the last San Sebastián festival, the head of a major (large Hollywood studio) in Spain, complained bitterly about how the rest of its rivals had decided not to release films, either by diverting their premieres to the platforms, or by postponing their releases to 2021. The approach of the majors It is that it is not worth releasing a movie if large areas of the United States – such as California or New York – keep leisure time closed and the rest of the world does not just enter a movie theater fluently. The comment of this manager showed the reverse of that play: “When they want to premiere, the same there are no cinemas where to do it.” The world of cinema is not a single territory (this is how business areas are divided in the industry): USA + Canada. “There are others, like Spain, in need of material.” And in those other territories there is business: China has already returned to the prepaid box office figures, thanks above all to the local product. Tenet It has already raised more than 300 million dollars worldwide… a flattering amount that does not hide its disaster in the US And in Spain it is already close to 7 million euros. By the way, in Spain the documentary-interview of Jordi Évole with Pau Donés has started well That you give me (440,000 euros) and Pinocchio, which in its third week on the billboards exceeds two million euros. By the way, all three from Warner.

Bond is delayed and Dune. On November 12, in pre-Christmas warm-up, it was going to be released No time to die the 25th installment of the Bond saga, and probably the last film with Daniel Craig as 007. Before the pandemic it had a release date in April 2020, and on Friday Universal again postponed it: its premiere will be on April 2, 2021. Dune (distributed by Warner) happened this Monday from December 18 to October 1, 2021. Autumn has run out blockbuster for adults, and between now and the end of the year only two major productions are scheduled: Soul (from Pixar), on November 20, and Wonder Woman 1984 (from Warner), Dec.25. On Soul There are all kinds of rumors: from its postponement to its launch on Disney +, because Disney has been satisfied with the profits of Mulan, the other great premiere of his own that finally went directly to his platform on-line in countries where the portal is available. Those earnings are “clean” for the major– Do not share them with room owners.

Trailer of ‘No time to die’.

Cineworld closes in the US and the UK. After the postponement of the Bond, Cineworld, the second largest chain of cinemas in the world, will close its premises from this Thursday: 127 in the United Kingdom (there is number 1) and 536 of its Regal chain in the United States (where in addition the New York City has increased its lockdown measures). AMC-Odeon has closed a quarter of its 120 multiplexes in the UK from Monday to Thursday. It is the whiting that bites its tail: spectators do not go to theaters because there is no blockbusters, the majors they do not release blockbusters because there are no spectators.

The Paz cinema closes temporarily. Last Wednesday, the Paz cinema, the oldest room in Madrid, temporarily closed its doors. The Mariano and Carolina Góngora brothers, who reopened their rooms with enthusiasm in June, have been engulfed by reality. His clientele, very loyal, has not returned. What’s more, those viewers created a term in the industry: the ladies of Peace, illustrated women, over 50 years old, a loyal audience to a type of independent cinema in dubbed version. Open since November 1943, owned by the Góngora family since 1978, its five rooms with numbered sessions (the smallest of 99 seats, the largest, 333, recently renovated before the state of alarm) have not generated enough business to maintain the latches raised. “Our audience is not that of blockbuster“Carolina Góngora said on Friday,” and this type of cinema, from medium-sized auteur distributors, is reaching theaters. ” So? “They know that the compound is safe, that our prevention measures work. However, they are afraid to go out on the street, to take public transport; and with the new restriction, those who came from outside the capital can no longer come ”. In half a century, Madrid has gone from having 160 cinemas to the current 23; Fuencarral Street was home to eight, now only Paz and Cinesa Proyecciones remain.

Bad education (worldwide). The main business of the global film industry has gone decades from adult premieres with long runs on the billboards to first weekend triumphs with expensive digital effects films. The advent of “take the money and run” has triggered floods of high-cost premieres that kept Chinese saucers spinning in the air. And so the audiences, now mostly made up of teenagers, have been educated. This is what films with budgets of more than 200 million euros have; If movies cost between $ 50 million and $ 80 million, it wouldn’t take first blockbuster weekends, but word of mouth could do its job. But that paradigm changed after Shark Y Star Wars and it was accentuated with superhero films from comics: last year, Disney achieved 70% of the Spanish box office. Hence, no great producer dares to release if they do not sweep theaters. Only China has remained safe from this wave… until the last few years. But as his audience remains faithful to the local product, this week his films have managed to regain lost ground and his box office has returned to pre-academy figures. In Spain it seemed that Father there is only one 2 -it must be said, distributed by Sony- could help that take off. And yes, the film by Santiago Segura has collected more than 12 million euros in 10 weeks. However, the rest of the national titles have not been equally well received. Explode explode He barely made 350 euros per room this past weekend. And the top 20 of the highest grossing films in Spain still does not exceed the total of 3 million euros (the past was close to 2.4 million), when it should be moving between 6 to 8 million. Indeed, the public has not returned to the rooms. And they’re only two-thirds full.

The power of Hollywood in Spanish theaters. In recent decades, the money from each entry was distributed in 10% VAT (it became 21%), 3% for intellectual rights management entities, and, in highly variable percentages, a third for the exhibitor and the rest for the distributor. Very variable, because majors they usually ask for 55% and reach 60%. Small distributors sometimes only make 35%. In the UK the average is 35%. Usually the percentage decreases as the weeks go by on the billboard, but there have already been blockbusters whose distributors have kept 60% of the ticket for them in their second, third, fourth week … Exhibitors complained that with 21% VAT if a major He asked them for 60%, there was only – adding 3% of intellectual rights – 16% for their taxes, electricity (Spain has one of the most expensive in Europe), employees, rents. And so it was not easy to carry out promotions or sales. The situation has not improved much, although the last two years in Spain there had been a public return to theaters. The domain of majors it came because of the famous brick bubble. The explosion of new shopping centers, each one with its respective multiplexes, made the exhibitors, who until that moment set the pace with premiere and re-release rooms, began to give in to the requests of the majors: everyone wanted, for example, his Harry Potter. In France, on the other hand, a new cinema cannot be opened freely, but the business is controlled, in the style of pharmacies and tobacconists in Spain. And later it caused that many provincial capitals do not even have cinemas when those close malls. Or that in city centers – and here gentrification is added – there are no rooms left. In Spain there were, according to data from April 2019, 3,593 screens belonging to some 500 movie complexes: the park was recovering after the 2016 low of 3,492, which was reached from the 3,907 screens in 2010. The data differ according to the industry or the Ministry of Culture, since it counts the summer cinemas or temporary cinemas and cinematheques that the Comscore audit does not count in its box office control, which takes place in cinemas open all year with commercial premieres.

Finally, platforms have been added to this situation, which have eliminated the mediator (the exhibitor) from the equation. In return they have also erased the pleasure of watching a movie on a big screen.

Spain without cinema in original version. The audience that sees cinema in its original version in Spain is less than 2%. Product of our null educational effort in the audiovisual field and in the generalized consumption of dubbed series and films. Curiously, for this more cinephile audience the rhythm of premieres is maintained, but –as happened this Friday– the work accumulates: products as similar –for their audience–, such as Fallingby Viggo Mortensen, What you give me by Jordi Évole, or The Rifkin festival, by Woody Allen, they hit theaters on the same weekend.

Fear in the creators. Last Wednesday about 70 directors and producers, Among them established names such as Martin Scorsese, Clint Eastwood, Christopher Nolan, James Cameron, Patty Jenkins, Michael Bay or the producer of the Bond saga Barbara Broccoli, published a letter destined for the US Congress and Senate asking for support for the rooms of that country , which remain closed. In the letter, promoted by the directors union and the association of theater owners, it was stated that 69% of small and medium-sized film companies would be doomed to bankruptcy if the federal government did not help them.

There is hope from the halls. Despite all this, from FECE, the Spanish association of film exhibitors, they refuse to be apocalyptic. “It is true that we have never experienced something like this, which cannot be compared with any previous period,” explains Borja de Benito, spokesperson for the association. “Because it had never happened that there were no Hollywood premieres, we never lacked product for theaters. “He insists before giving the terrible figure: the market has fallen 68% compared to last year.” All in all, we are optimistic, there will be cinemas in 2021. Cinemas have mechanisms to hibernate until January, and those temporary closures, such as that of the Madrid cinema Paz or another in Ciudad Real, will increase. But in January 2021 there will be a lot of product, next year twice as many will be released. blockbusters”. From FECE they do underline that during the state of alarm they considered that in September they would already be at the level of last year’s business. “Now who knows? Can we trust the release schedule, which changes every day? ” He also refuses to blame digital platforms. “In 2019 we did a study in which it was clear that those under 25 years old are the ones who go to theaters the most in Spain: 7.4 out of 10 attend at least once a month. And they are the big consumers of VOD [vídeo bajo demanda]: 80% claim to be subscribed to at least one of them “. The optimistic message does not hide the concern. It may happen that when James Bond wants to save the world in April, theaters are not there to see him.