A few months ago there was speculation with two other remasters for Nintendo Switch that have not been confirmed.

By Marcos Yasif / Updated June 16, 2021, 14:42 15 comments

The Legend of Zelda saga starred in the final minutes of the Nintendo Direct of E3 2021 with an array of news culminating in a new trailer for Breath of the Wild 2, which will not arrive until 2022. Now, in addition to those presented, is there any Another video game planned to commemorate the 35th anniversary of the series? According to Eiji Aonuma, producer and highest authority of the franchise, this is all planned.

“Although we do not plan any other game for Nintendo Switch, or any campaign, we have worked on this Game and Watch console as a special detail to commemorate and honor the origins of The Legend of Zelda,” he said.

Recall that in a month The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, the remastering of one of the best Wii video games, will hit stores. However, a series of information at the beginning of the course spoke of up to two more remasters in progress for Nintendo Switch in addition to the aforementioned, The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess HD and The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker HD which, for now, seems to be out of the plans of the Japanese company for the character.

The Game & Watch console for the 35th anniversary of Zelda will go on sale on November 12, and will include on its hardware three classic games from The Legend of Zelda series: The Legend of Zelda, Zelda II: The Adventure of Link and The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening; as well as a special version of Vermin from Game & Watch, starring Link, and a digital watch to play themed for the occasion.

The big announcement of the franchise, however, was the presentation of a new trailer with gameplay content for the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of The Wild, which will remain nameless for a while longer so as not to leave its plot to the users.

