The Chivas Rayadas of Guadalajara will resume the 2023 Opening tournament next Friday, August 18, when the Sacred Flock faces the always uncomfortable Braves of Ciudad Juárezin what corresponds to day number four of the Mexican championship.
Although those led by the Serbian Veljko Paunovic started the tournament well, being absolute leaders of the competition in the first three days played, what they suffered in the Leagues Cup hit some on the issue of confidence.
Faced with this situation, some have come to assure that Chivas does not have a squad large enough to aspire to the championship. That if they do not want to stay on the shore again, they will have to reinforce themselves before the records close. However, his coach was blunt in his response when asked if he saw fit or not for Chivas to make another signing.
“I don’t have any expectations right now. I work with a group of thirty players and I focus on those.”
– Veljko Paunovic
It should be noted that the Sacred Flock has already signed some important players for the Apertura 2023 tournament. Ricardo Marín, Óscar Whalley and Erick Gutiérrez were the signings made by the runner-up squad in Mexico, with the intention of having a good tournament again, to reach the final and now to conclude the story with the thirteenth star embroidered on the chest.
For now, the flock has to prepare for its commitment tomorrow, at the Benito Juárez Olympic Stadium. If they get a new victory, the Flock would continue as the leader of the competition.
#signings #Chivas #mentioned #Veljko #Paunovic
Leave a Reply