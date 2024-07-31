Chivas’ current form is not the best, and despite the fact that Gago’s work has been positive, it gives the impression that the team is an excessively irregular team, capable of the best and the worst from one week to the next. That being the case, everything indicates that this Guadalajara does not have the squad to be able to aspire, at least not at the same level as other teams to win titles, which is why the coach of Verde Valle is waiting for an additional reinforcement, which seems more distant every day.
At 90min we informed you that Gago himself asked Amaury Vergara to sign another piece for his squad, the coach’s desire is the arrival of an offensive footballer, who can perform as a winger or attacking midfielder and the reality is that the sports area has explored options within Liga MX as well as in MLS, however, the flock does not have a final advance for any of the names on the list.
The options that have generated the most noise in recent weeks are those of Jordi Cortizo and Diego Luna, both players with similar prices. In the case of the former, he gave his approval some time ago, but Guadalajara has not reached the final figures for Monterrey, the latter, a pearl of the MLS that the flock likes a lot, but for whom they have not decided to make a final offer for his purchase. The most likely thing to do today is that Chivas does not add any more signings.
#reinforcements #Chivas #summer
