Although we all think that the story of God of War: Ragnarok had come to an end after the title credits, Santa Monica surprised us by launching Valhalla, a completely free expansion that not only adds a new game mode, but also presents us with a substantial story that works as an epilogue for Kratos. Now, It seems that this is not the end for this character.

Through his official Twitter account, Orion Walker, senior writer from Santa Monica, shared a message in which he noted that The end of Valhalla It may well not mean a conclusion to Kratos' story. This is what he said about it:

“Do you really think the credits are the end of the story? Come on. Come on”.

Although Walker does not give more information on the matter, his comment leaves the door open to the possibility of seeing a new installment in the Nordic environment, especially considering the events of Valhalla. Similarly, The possibility of Kratos traveling to another region to face a new selection of Gods is not ruled out.

Unfortunately, at the moment we do not have more information on this, and It is unknown if the studio's next big project will be related to God of War, or if it will be something completely different. We can only wait to see what will happen. On related topics, here you can check out our video Valhalla. Likewise, this expansion lasts longer than Modern Warfare III.

I haven't finished this DLC yet, but every second I spend in this roguelike is extremely fun, and the story is a focal point that I wasn't expecting. This is, without a doubt, one of the best expansions that have been available throughout this year.

