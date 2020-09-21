The much-awaited dialogue between top military commanders of India and China will take place in the Chinese region of Moldo on Monday. This is the sixth round of Lt. General level talks following the tension created over LAC. This time, representatives of the Foreign Ministry will also be present in it from both the countries. This representative will be a Joint Secretary level officer. Army sources have given this information.

Let us know that the meeting will be held in Moldo at 11 am. The last meeting of the Corps Commander level was held on August 2. Thus, this meeting is taking place after a long time. However, there have been five Brigadier level meetings in between. Meanwhile, there have been skirmishes between the armies of the two countries and air firing has also taken place. Meanwhile, India has also strengthened its position on several high peaks by taking an aggressive stand.

Sources attached to the army said that the demand from India will be made that the position of the first one from May be restored on the LAC. India is also expected to remain tough in this meeting. He is now in a better position than ever to compete with the Chinese army on the LAC and the army rests on all the important peaks. The Indian Army has made its best preparations for the winter, while the Chinese Army is suffering from a knock of winter. India is likely to be led in the meeting by Lt Gen Harendra Singh, who has also led the last five consecutive meetings.

Indian army occupies 20 high peaks in Ladakh

The Indian Army has in the past occupied 20 high hills around the collision areas near Pangong Lake in eastern Ladakh. Government sources gave this information on Sunday. This strategic advantage of India is being considered as very important before the sixth round of Corps Commander level talks between China and India on Monday.

India has also increased its presence in the Chushul region in the midst of icy weather, so that its dominance can be maintained. Sources say that the army has made necessary arrangements to maintain the existing number of troops and weapons during winter in all the front fronts and sensitive altitude areas of Ladakh. In winter, the temperature here goes down to minus 25 degrees. India has further strengthened military deployment in the Finger 2 and Finger 3 areas, with control over the strategic edge hills on the south bank of Pangong Lake. While China has controlled the area between Finger 4 to Finger 8.