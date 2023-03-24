“john wick 4” brought back Keanu Reeves as the most popular hitman in recent years. The fourth and final film took four years to see the light of day, following the end of the trilogy, and fans couldn’t be more excited to see the result on the big screen.Without a doubt, one of the most anticipated releases by fans of action movies and the actor.

The tape had created a lot of expectation before its release in theaters, but nobody expected the death of John Wick himself as part of the closing of the story. Now, all fans are wondering about a fifth installment and the possible return of the protagonist.

Will there be “John Wick 5”?

On more than one occasion, director Chad Stahelski stated that “John Wick 4” is the last in the saga. However, the saga could continue with a fifth installment and someone new in charge, as well as many other franchises in Hollywood.

Fans were quick to express their concern about it on social networks, with comments such as: “It can’t end like this”, “I need more of Keanu Reeves”, “When will the fifth one?”, “John Wick revive” and “I feel I refuse”. To his delight, it is known that there will be a spin-off series called “The Continental” and a separate movie “Ballerina”.

“John Wick 4” is the longest movie in the saga with almost 3 hours duration. Photo: composition LR/Lionsgate Films

Will Keanu Reeves return as John Wick?

In an interview to promote “John Wick 4”, Keanu Reeves explained that the fifth installment is not unlikely, but that everything will depend on the reaction of the fans. Likewise, he has no plans to become ‘Baba Yaga’ again any time soon.

“You have to see how the audience responds to what we’ve done. The only reason we’ve had the chance to make these movies is because people have liked what we’ve done. So I think we have to wait and see how the audience responds,” he stated.