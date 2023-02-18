The development team behind Hogwarts Legacythat is to say Avalanche Softwarebroke the silence about i potential DLCs dedicated to the title set in the Harry Potter narrative universe.

According to what was revealed by the development team based in Utahat the moment there are no plans to release DLC dedicated to the title in question. Here are what were the words of Alan Tewgame director of the title, released to colleagues of ign:

We’ve been working hard and head down to bring Hogwarts Legacy to life, so there are currently no plans for DLC.

Alan Tew does not totally deny the possibility that DLCs may be developed in the future but limits himself to specifying that there is currently nothing in the works. In any case, according to the words of the game director, currently no DLC is in development.

Many fans hoped that Quidditch was added via DLCbut at this point it’s likely the iconic wizarding world sport of Harry Potter be introduced in a sequelshould it be developed.

Hogwarts Legacy on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S made its debut on February 10, 2023. As for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, the work will be released April 4, 2023while for Nintendo Switch users the wait will get even longer given that the title will debut on Nintendo’s hybrid console on July 25, 2023.