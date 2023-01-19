That regulation makers worldwide are pushing for an all-electric future does not detract from F1’s appeal for car brands. Porsche would like to get in, but also the American Cadillac, together with Andretti. If these brands get their way, we will soon have eleven (or more!) teams at the start. Are there enough pit boxes at Circuit Zandvoort for extra teams, for example?

The paddock of the dune circuit is relatively small, so with ten teams it has been a bit of a struggle in recent years. It should go well in terms of pit boxes, because there are in principle enough of them. If you look on Streetview, you will see that there are 30 pit boxes at Circuit Zandvoort. The organization itself will still need some, but still: there must be enough for 22 cars.

A spokesman for the Dutch GP is convinced that it will work out, he tells TopGear Netherlands: “The circuit is prepared for the logistical challenges of the coming years and everything is going well in consultation with F1.” In addition, the organization behind the GP of the Netherlands emphasizes that it has not yet been confirmed that an extra team will be added.

There is no maximum, but there is a minimum

Too many teams is not good, but too few is not good either. Robert Doornbos previously told TopGear that some circuits require a minimum number of cars to start. ‘Monaco for example, eighteen cars are allowed to start there, but no fewer. Otherwise, the party will not continue. Most GPs have a minimum of twenty cars.’