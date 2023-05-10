We are finally in the launch week of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdoma game that promises to be one of the most outstanding of Nintendo and the industry in general. And now that the hours are only counting down to appear in stores, interviews with developers and more marketing questions have not been long in coming.

During all this time, not much video game content has been shown, and that has made fans question whether, as in the classic titles of the franchise, there will be temples with puzzles and a boss to beat. This mystery has recently been revealed by the very Nintendoin a developer interview where producers and director participate.

This is what they said when asked about the dungeons:

Hidemaro Fujibayashi (Director): Yeah, we haven’t talked about the dungeons yet. They have changed from the previous game. For example, there is one that connects directly from the surface of Hyrule. If you drop from the sky directly into the dungeon, you will trigger an event. We believe that this will be a new experience that was not possible in the previous one. Takuhiro Dohta (Development Department): We have created unique dungeons for their respective environments, so we think you will enjoy the wide variety of regional features. Satoru Takizawa (Planning Department): Making a “wide variety” was quite a challenge. The four Divine Beasts were the dungeons from the last game and shared similar layouts. This time around, the dungeons are huge, and each has its own regional look, just like traditional The Legend of Zelda games. We believe they will provide a satisfying challenge for players. They were certainly a challenge to develop!

Remember that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is put up for sale May 12 for Switch.

Via: Nintendo

editor’s note: This only makes me want to try the title even more, luckily there are only two more days left until the physical version goes on sale. If I had extra money I would go for the digital one, since it goes on sale Thursday night.