A few months have passed since The Legend of Zelda: Tears of The Kingdom, a game that has won the awards of locals and strangers due to its interesting mechanics that changed the paradigm that had already left Breath of the Wild. And if we follow in the footsteps of this latest game, many users may think that in the future there will be some extra content.

However, it seems that this is far from being a reality, or at least that is what the producer of the franchise has stated, eiji aonuma, stating that they do not plan to add more things to the game at the moment. He assures that they have already explored everything they want about this installment, so nothing new may well come out of the saga until unpublished installments in the future.

Here is what was mentioned in the magazine Famitsu:

At this time, we do not plan to release any additional content. We feel that we have fully explored and exhausted the gameplay possibilities in this world. Initially, the reason we decided to develop a sequel was because we believed that new gameplay within that particular Hyrule was still worth experiencing. If we find a compelling reason in the future, we can revisit that world once more. Whether it’s another sequel or a completely new title, I think the next game will offer a whole new experience. I hope you are looking forward to it.

Remember that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Is available in nintendo switch.

Via: VGC

Editor’s note: I think a DLC would be necessary but to explain some details regarding the story that don’t make much sense. Although if they don’t add that content either, it’s not like it matters much.