On the internet there are content creators who are dedicated to travel, beauty tutorials, chefs, among others, who become a trend after revealing little-known things about brands. On this occasion, a gastronomy expert aired the secret recipe for marinated Sabritas, Will you receive demand?.

Through the social network, where there are more than 1.3 billion users, YouTube, there are influencers who recreate fast food, which affects companies, as they could lose customers since consumers could prepare the dishes at home.

On this occasion, ‘Mane’, a chef, who shares kitchen tutorials, decided to make a recipe which made him a trend, as he revealed step by step how prepare some red Sabritas.

Although Mexicans love to eat spicy, many prefer the marinated potatoes Sabritas, since they are made with natural potatoes and have a marinade flavor, they only have a hint of chili, which is why it is a snack that is not lacking in family and friends gatherings.

Reason why, given its popularity, the chef decided to recreate it, but now his thousands of followers wonder if the brand whose motto has “Surely you can’t eat just one”, could take legal action for revealing its secret in the product that has been sold since 1943 in Mexico.

How to prepare red Sabritas at home with the original flavor?

The chef and content creator shared the recipe for marinated Sabritas, so that more people could recreate it and enjoy its authentic flavor.

During the viral clip, he revealed that the ingredients needed for chips and marinadeare:

Potatoes

Ice

Water

Sugar

onion powder

powdered tomato

Piquin chili powder

Paprika

Following this, while showing what he was doing, he was narrating the procedure, in which he pointed out: “first you remove the skin and with the same grater you take out the potato wafers, they have to remain flexible when they are raw, if they do not go away to break or they are going to be chips, we leave all our potatoes soaking, with a little water and ice, this will help us remove the starch, and that they continue to be crispy, we drain them perfectly and leave them for 15 minutes, with a blotting paper they are fried during 5 to 8 minutes and that yes they are perfect to you”.

Will there be demand? Chef reveals the secret recipe for marinated Sabritas | VIDEO

Subsequently, he explained in detail how to make the marinade: “powdered tomato, piquin chile powder, a little citric acid, a little icing sugar, powdered onion and we stir, for the characteristic color of the marinade, a little paprika, or It was my first formal formal job, and since good chips come in your bag, look how cool.”