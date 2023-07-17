The international chain of clothing businesses, founded by Clemens Brenninkmeijer, August Brenninkmeijer, through the years, have had a great impact, especially after to sell potatoes, they were so delicious that everyone wanted the secret recipe.

Will there be demand? Recently, when a chef revealed the secret recipe for potato chips, AC, The video sparked controversy on social networks, since everyone wants to know how they prepare the sauce.

The C&A company offers a wide variety of fashion items for the whole family such as: jeans, t-shirts, blazers, pants, accessories, footwear and more, it usually becomes a trend by placing great offers on the sales line.

C&A, stood out when selling potatoes, this as a mechanism to attract customers, thus staying longer in the store, and when walking the aisles, they consume more products.

The brand that designs, develops, and markets accessible fashion for its consumers has played an important role in selling clothing in many parts of the world.

However, in Mexico, the chain has made an impact by offering French fries, to which customers add lemon, hot sauce, and Worcestershire sauce.

Therefore, the ‘@nicanormx’ account impacted the TikTok social network by revealing the supposed secret recipe for the potatoes offered in the department store.

The Chef who usually goes viral by sharing curious recipes, on this occasion, generated interactions, after spreading the publication along with the description: “Remastering the @C&A México potato recipe with this black sauce recipe”.

During the viral video, when making the sauce, he placed lemon in a container, they put valentina sauce, maggi sauce and English sauce, finally, he added a large portion to the potatoes, stating that They will taste very similar to those offered at C&A.

Will there be demand? Chef reveals the secret recipe for C&A chips | VIDEO