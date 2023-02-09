The City Council, through the Secretary of Public Security, issued yesterday a call to recruit police officers that fill at least 200 vacancies. Sergio Antonio Leyva López, head of the corporation, as of this date, the Professionalization area of ​​this institution will be in a position to attend to all the applicants with the receipt of the documentation and preparation of the respective files for the corresponding procedure, of according to the requirements of the call. The plan is aimed at reduce the deficit of security agents, which is estimated at more than 2 thousand preventive elements only in Culiacan. But we will have to see the response to the call, since one of the factors that discourages the recruitment of preventive agents is low wages. For example, the call states that “by registering in the corporation, they will receive a salary of 15,000 pesos per month, in addition to life insurance, IMSS, Infonavit and other benefits.” That is equivalent to a salary of 500 pesos a day. Will there be anyone who aspires to a job like this in one of the most violent cities in the world?

A thorough investigation has to be done to make transparent the way in which the collection of resources is working. And it is that according to complaints from the councilor Sadol Osorio, the City Council is not collecting traffic fines or payments for construction permits in a timely manner, for example. This omission in which the administrative team of the mayor Juan de Dios Gámez Mendívil is incurring would be causing damage to the treasury for more than 92 million pesos.

Regarding taxes, yesterday Mayor Juan de Dios Gámez Mendívil he got his batteries and after a rest of almost a week (due to an outpatient surgery that was performed on him), he got down to work to attend to the most priority issues of the City Council. In these figure tax collection. So he summoned his communication team to film him while he paid the property tax. The material was used to make a citizen’s request to comply with tax responsibilities or seek an agreement to catch up on their taxes. The property tax issue has become a controversial issue in Culiacán, after the merchants in the city center started a movement to demand a 40 percent discount on the payment of that tax. Gámez Mendívil and the council are sustained in only granting rebates of 20 percent.

That cold that at night has been felt in the downtown area of ​​the entity translates into a true capsize in the agricultural fields of the center of the state. Agricultural producers are waiting to see the effects of the latest temperature drops, and more similar days are expected for the beginning of the week.