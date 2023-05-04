“We’re taking our Vanquish to a new form,” Ian Callum writes on Instagram. Within 24 hours, the message gets almost two thousand likes and the image is overwhelmed with praise. This Aston Martin Vanquish Shooting Brake is also worth a thumbs up. What a picture it is, isn’t it? Now we have to convince designer Ian Callum to start building the thing.

The Vanquish was presented in 2001 as the successor to the Virage. The car was drawn by Ian Callum, who was then the head of TWR Design. The designer never really completely let go of the Vanquish. A few years ago he decided to revise his old design. With his new company he restored and improved old copies of the Vanquish. He calls this one Vanquish 25.

Another Vanquish from Callum

This restomod not only got different headlights and a wider track width. The power of the 5.9-liter V12 engine was also boosted. The twelve-cylinder produces 467 hp in original condition. In Callum’s Vanquish 25, the power climbs to 588 hp. These sound like excellent specifications for a possible Shooting Brake.

But just mounting new parts is apparently not enough. Callum apparently also dreams of an even more thorough renovation. For now it remains with a sketch of the Aston Martin Vanquish Shooting Brake, but perhaps if enough customers report that he will actually build copies. And otherwise you can always go for the Vanquish Shooting Brake from Zagato.