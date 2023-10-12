In a little more than a week, Venezuelan opponents plan to hold their primary elections from which Nicolás Maduro’s opponent would be elected for the 2024 presidential election. But, there is still no clarity on the post-election scenario.

(Also read: Is the US promoting new negotiations with the government of Nicolás Maduro?)

For a few days now, a rumor has been circulating that there are talks between Caracas and Washington to return to the dialogue table in Mexico, lift sanctions, release prisoners and, a crucial point, lift political disqualifications for opponents.

The intention, according to sources told EL TIEMPO, is to close these agreements before October 22, the day of the primaries, so that “the disqualified” can participate and give a gesture of support. “goodwill” to the US in exchange for the cessation of sanctions. However, there is more uncertainty than ever.

At least that’s what Luis Vicente León, director of the Venezuelan firm Datanalisis, believes. “The key word here is uncertainty. It is not even certain that it can be concluded with a valid result in primaries, since it continues to be a very fragile event in terms of organization and continues to be haunted by revolutionary institutions.”

María Corina Machado at a rally in Aragua. See also Venezuela: Maduro tries to maintain his coalition in the face of international pressure Photo: EFE/MIGUEL GUTIÉRREZ

“It is clear that the favorite to win is María Corina Machado and she is disqualified and has proposed going to the end. It is clear that the Government will not allow, under any conditions, her participation in presidential elections,” stated the analyst.

This could be a tricky spot to unlock, especially since it is One of the conditions requested by the US is to allow the participation of all candidates for the presidency. But we must not ignore the fact that while Maduro and the US president, Joe Biden, are trying to reach agreements, the Venezuelan president continues to strengthen his alliances with China and Russia.

(Also read: Capriles withdraws his candidacy two weeks before opposition primaries in Venezuela)

An eventual Chinese loan – which some analysts estimate at around $5 billion It would be the relief that Maduro requires to launch his electoral campaign and, thus, the lifting of sanctions I could wait a little.

The day after primary school

Luis Vicente León opens four post-primary scenarios:

First stage. María Corina Machado calls for a fight to defend her right, which ends in conflict and abstention (the government will seek to control this fight by force and has the instruments to do so).

Photo: Jaiver Nieto / El Tiempo

Second scenario. Machado demands to be the great voter and choose her replacement at the last minute (without reaching an agreement with the rest of the opposition this is equal to division and multiple candidates).

Third scenario. The qualified primary candidate who obtains the most votes, probably the Democratic Action candidate, Carlos Prosperi, will demand his right to be the unitary candidate. This possibility will depend on the number of votes he obtains. With a high vote this could be an empirically powerful option. But a marginal vote would weaken the logic of his request and it will most likely be rejected.

Fourth scenario. A consensus-enabled candidate is proposed in a Barinas-type methodology. The Capriles-Rosales agreement would be consolidated and it will be proposed to the governor of Zulia as an option. Although there will surely be other alternatives on the table, but always outside of the primaries.

“At this moment, it seems that the most viable options are the last two and this has nothing to do with justice, nor with constitutionality, nor with popular support. It is an absolutely pragmatic interpretation,” León concludes.

ANA MARÍA RODRÍGUEZ BRAZÓN

CARACAS

TIME