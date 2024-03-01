Ximena Díaz and Pancho Cavero are the couple of the moment in 'The Great Chef: Celebrities'. The well-known veterinarian and actress 'Dad in trouble' They have no problems showing themselves on screens as they are, without masks or appearances, which the public has received positively, since they feel identified with their differences. The Republic She spoke with both characters and they told details about her family life, her wedding plans, her time on the cooking reality show, and the artist's experience as the antagonist of Latina's novel.

—How did you meet and start your story together?

—Ximena: I met him, but in a more casual way, because I took one of my dogs to be treated. When I met him I knew who Pancho was because the truth is that I had no idea. They recommended him to me as a veterinarian and the truth is that I thought he was super cute, super warm, that was like in 2010. Then, in 2016, I met him again through another dog, who also had a theme and, like him He had helped me with the previous one, there we met again. It was like a greater contact, like the networks already existed, I started following him and in 2018 we started to be together. It was also very fast because Joaquín (their first child together) came almost immediately.

—Pancho: It was many years ago and everyone had their own life, it was simply like more attention from my side. (I said) how nice, how pretty. Later, when she brought her other dog back, I had just gotten separated and she had also just ended a long relationship. Among my plans was to be single for a long time, I was in a 20-year relationship, then it crossed my path and, five months after dating, we had (the pregnancy of) Joaquín. From there came the pandemic and Isamar (their second daughter together) was born. She turned me into a familiar Pancho, that is, I was a person who liked to go out a lot on the weekend and, if my partner didn't come with me, I went out anyway. And now it's crazy, because I look forward to the weekends to be with my family.

—Who took the first step and showed interest in getting to know the other?

—Pancho: She.

—Ximena: No, you wrote to me.

—Pancho: Of course, I wrote to you. (She) Invited me to her play.

—Ximena: Obviously, we both liked each other, but he wrote to me online.

—Pancho: The play finished and we went out for coffee. That's where it all started.

—What was it that captivated you both?

—Ximena: I have always said it, Pancho's smile, he has a very wide smile and he is warm.

—Pancho: What I liked the most and found amazing is how a person can read three books at a time. She has that ability, I mean, she's super intelligent, super pretty and I said wow, the perfect combination.

—Last year they got engaged. Are there already wedding plans?

—Ximena: For me it is not a priority, I think it's nice about the ring, the commitment, stating that we want to be together and everything, but I always say that right now we have two little boys who are starting school, we have a lot of expenses. We also have dreams as a couple, of perhaps having our own house or our own apartment at some point. A wedding is an expense of money and right now the money goes more towards our children and starting a family.

—Pancho: The wedding is a celebration. What we do is celebrate this union every weekend and the day we have the possibility of making an expense that does not affect the economy at all, rest assured that we are going to have a super party and we are going to tear down the house. window.

—Ximena: I don't know, I disagree with him there, I don't see myself at a party. I'm not one to throw big parties. I would spend the money on a trip.

—Pancho: Also.

—Ximena: Maybe a ceremony, little one. But, the truth is that I think that, since I was little, I have never had the dream of wearing a white dress and getting married and all that.

—Pancho: Yes, I want to celebrate and get married. For me it was a whole process to make the decision to ask for her hand. That was what she wanted most and she liked it. The marriage date will be when she flows. And that's the beautiful thing, that there is that contrast between the two of us.

—Ximena: For me, we are already married.

—According to your experience, what do you consider to be the bases for a healthy relationship, despite the differences they may have?

—Ximena: I believe that communication is basic in every couple, being able to communicate.

—Pancho: Effective communication.

—Ximena: Of course, also accept differences. He is a veterinarian, I am an actress.

—Pancho: I love surfing and she loves to see works, and she leaves happy, she spends the whole day watching them. I like to watch plays, but not like her, I can accompany her once or twice. I'm going to the sea, to the north.

—Ximena: It is doing things together, but each one also has their own spaces.

—Pancho: If you ask us what activities we were missing, they were some outside the family context, together. We needed to hesitate in a kitchen ('The Great Chef'). I heard some say that the program changes your life and it does. Ximena was going to cook rice in life and now she enjoys cooking.

—Ximena: Assertive communication, knowing that there are going to be discussions and differences, that is normal and one has to understand it. We do argue, we have children and sometimes we must agree on their education.

—They both seem very passionate about what they do. Did you ever think about dedicating yourself to a completely different field?

—Ximena: I started studying Business Administration, but because I didn't have the slightest idea of ​​what to study when I was little. I always liked acting, but when I was a teenager I had a kind of fear or shame. I always wanted to be an actress, it just took me a while to accept it or to encourage myself. I love my profession, it is not easy. It is a race of many 'No's. People see you when you appear on TV and think that it is easy, that they call you for all the characters, but behind them there have been a lot of cases where they have said no to you. I love what I do, it makes me happy, it fulfills me, I love it, I feel like I'm in the place where I need to be.

—Pancho: In fact, as a partner of an actress, it is not easy because I have already had it, with protagonists or antagonists (of Ximena), where there are couples and there are kissing (scenes). At first, yes, it bothers you is normal and you have to adapt. I already understand your work and coolness. For my part, my career is to be a veterinarian and now I am being a communicator, I have found something there that I had hidden, I also like this facet. 'Xime' and I are in a very beautiful moment in our professions and a program has brought us together and there are already brands that are looking for us as a couple, as a pet friendly couple. Who knows, there might be a television show out there.

—Have they proposed to you to return to TV with a program dedicated to animals, just as you did a few years ago?

—Pancho: There are always certain approaches, flirtations. I have never separated myself from that, now I was in 'Arriba mi gente', and also in 'El gran chef', but yes, I like to pursue my dreams. One of them is to have a program with Ximena and take advantage of the talents that each one has and do one against family, with performances, with education about animal welfare, the planet and doing something beautiful. I'd love to. Opportunities are coming, I feel like something big is going to happen this year.

—In your case, Ximena, regarding your casting for 'Dad in Trouble', did you audition specifically for the character of Natalia or were you offered another role?

—Ximena: No, I went to casting directly for Natalia, it was a bit of a long process because they called me later. A long time passed in which they did not call me, in fact, I thought that I was no longer scheduled because I knew that other actresses had been called to different callbacks (they had been called). That's when I said 'well, what a shame', because I really liked the character a lot. They contacted me and I was just going on a trip, which I had to delay and I was no longer going to go when called, but they convinced me to stay. I did it and within a week they gave me the character, so it was also a long process.

—Despite the fact that your character is an antagonist, what lesson does Natalia leave you?

—Ximena: It happens to Natalia a lot that she thinks that nothing matters as long as she gets what she wants. And I believe that there are limits and in the end she shows you that, that lies have short legs. I believe that she is in love with Martín (Juan Carlos Rey de Castro), she loves him and she does not want to lose him. I can understand that, but there are already lies that no longer reflect love and have nothing to do with that, they have more to do with a whim or obsession. So, that analysis about her does seem interesting to me, knowing that that is not an option. I don't usually talk —I'm answering this because you're asking me—because I can't judge my characters, I embrace them, I love them and I defend them no matter what. If there was one lesson to be learned from the character Natalia, I think that would be it. I still love it because she is a woman who, in the end, no matter how you see her, she still came out ahead with her daughter.

—Will we see you in another novel in Latina when 'Dad in trouble' ends?

—Ximena: No, the truth is that I am not in Latina's next novel because they want to renew the cast, I know they have a new project, but I am open to the opportunities that may arise.

—Pancho: I always tease her and tell her it's time to make our romantic comedy movie.

—About your participation in 'The Great Chef', what do you think that the program has brought new faces to TV?

—Ximena: Peláez seems like a great guy to me, he's cute. It's good to meet new people, I mean, there are people who have earned his space on television, but it's refreshing to see talented and new people, like him and the jury. Each one fulfills the role they have and I like it, they are well put together. I also love that there are new programs, I would love for each channel to have its own series, it would be very good for the actors and the productions. There would be a lot more work. Sometimes people complain about the competition, but I think it's great. I have companions that I love and adore in the soap operas that are broadcast in parallel. I love that things are going well for all of us and that there is work. I really celebrate productions in general.

—Will we see them in the final of 'The Great Chef'?

—Ximena: We are doing well and we want to reach the final, obviously. We want that pot (trophy).

—Pancho: I have some lifelong rituals. I am 50 years old and I discovered this at 40, it is to decree, thank, vision and act to reach (the goal). I am sure that we are going to lift that pot, that is how it is going to be and that is how we are moving forward, if we fall, we stop and learn. I feel like this is going to be the beginning of something different, something big.

—Any message for the fans of 'The Great Chef' and 'Dad in Trouble'?

—Ximena: Stay connected, keep watching the novel, which gets more and more interesting, it's very good. I like a lot. I was just seeing how many comments there were in the scene that was uploaded, where Martín tells me: “If you weren't pregnant, I would be with Julieta (Luciana Blomberg).” And there are really discussions, I love that because I feel like people are living the novel. And well, to the 'chefcitos', to support us, to have fun with us and to send us a lot of beautiful energy to advance to the pot.

—Pancho: Precisely, Latina is a family channel and is consistent with its discourse. I think that what has to be done today is to rescue a little of that. What is being seen is friendship, brotherhood, couples, everything that is real. I do believe that there is a lot to be rescued, that people start doing activities outside of the phone, like cooking, playing, relaxing and enjoying themselves. If your rice burned, then make another one, enjoy and then say 'how delicious it turned out'. It is a tremendous learning experience that the program leaves me with and that is very replicable to every family that watches it.