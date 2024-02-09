Danish Defense Minister Poulsen: Russia could attack NATO in the next five years

The timing of the start of a possible war between NATO and Russia was predicted by Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen. According to him, a military conflict could begin in the next three to five years, Reuters quotes him as saying.

It cannot be ruled out that within three to five years Russia will test the fifth article of NATO and the solidarity of the alliance Troels Lund Poulsen Danish Minister of Defense

We are talking about Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty. It states that an attack on one or more member states “in Europe or North America will be considered an attack on them as a whole.”

The minister noted that Russia has increased its military production potential, which is why Denmark should increase investment in this industry. At the same time, he added that he does not see a threat to his country, but the alliance may face hybrid attacks from the Russian Federation. “There is cause for genuine concern,” he concluded.

Since the beginning of 2024, NATO has repeatedly been called upon to prepare for war with the Russian Federation

Estonian Prime Minister Kallas in January called the same timing for the start of a possible conflict. She noted that the Baltic countries, which Moscow views as a “vulnerable part” of the alliance, should especially prepare for a conflict with the Russian Federation.

The change in threat assessment comes after other European NATO countries issued similar warnings in recent weeks. writes Reuters. Thus, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said in January that the alliance must prepare for a Russian attack on a NATO country within five to eight years.

We hear threats from the Kremlin almost every day, recently again against our friends in the Baltic countries. Therefore, we must take into account that one day Russia may even attack a NATO country Boris Pistorius head of the German Ministry of Defense

At the same time, the tabloid Bild, citing an allegedly secret Bundeswehr document, reported that Germany is developing a plan for a war between NATO and Russia, which, according to the scenario of the German Ministry of Defense, could begin in the summer of 2025. The author of the material calls the Suwalki corridor between Belarus and the Kaliningrad region the most likely location of the collision.

At the same time, Chairman of the NATO Military Committee Rob Bauer spoke about preparations for a conflict with Russia in the next twenty years. He noted that preparing for conflict involves “being able to rely on an industrial base” due to the need to quickly produce ammunition and weapons. He also drew attention to the possibility of returning to conscription military service.

Russia predicted an apocalypse in the event of a possible war with NATO

In December 2023, Russian President Vladimir Putin noted that the NATO military bloc had come close to Russian borders, despite a promise not to expand. “For fuck’s sake, they’re hanging out under our fence,” said the head of state. At the same time, he emphasized that Moscow is not going to fight either with Europe or with NATO.

In February 2024, in an interview with American journalist Tucker Carlson, assessing the likelihood of the country being drawn into a global war, Putin noted that this was contrary to common sense.

A global war will bring all of humanity to the brink of destruction. It is obvious Vladimir PutinPresident of Russia

Deputy Chairman of the Security Council Dmitry Medvedev predicted the apocalypse and the end of everything in the event of a hypothetical war between Russia and NATO, recalling that the heads of the North Atlantic Alliance countries themselves constantly talk about the need to prepare for war with Russia. At the same time, Medvedev emphasized, they have repeatedly talked about the absence of plans for a conflict with the countries of the European Union (EU) and NATO.

The politician explained that NATO is a huge military bloc with a population of almost a billion people and a total budget of up to one and a half trillion dollars, which results in incomparability of military potentials.

“The answer will be asymmetrical. To protect the territorial integrity of our country, ballistic and cruise missiles with special warheads will be used,” he reasoned.