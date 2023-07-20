If it’s up to Veilig Verkeer Nederland, they want nothing more than a total ban on alcohol in traffic.

It is not the first time that we open a message about alcohol in traffic by saying that you are a terrible jerk if you are guilty of drink driving. An oelewapper who endangers himself, but much more importantly others.

That’s why we think wholeheartedly that you shouldn’t do it. Part of your own responsibility, if you think about it, you won’t get behind the wheel with alcohol. You would think, but off an investigation by insurer Univé turns out to be quite different.

Total ban on alcohol behind the wheel?

This shows that 27 percent of motorists sometimes drive with alcohol, 10 percent of whom drink more than the permitted amount. And if that wasn’t bad enough, 7% think that the alcohol has no influence on driving behavior…

In addition, about 25,000 fines are issued each year for people who have gotten behind the wheel while drinking. Numbers you can no longer ignore. according to Veilig Verkeer Nederland.

And that organization is therefore now calling for a total ban on alcohol behind the wheel.

But is that possible?

Can you drive with 0.0% alcohol?

The Foundation for Road Safety Research (SWOV) thinks that a total ban is actually not feasible. There is very often 0.1 or 0.2 promille alcohol in your blood. For example, if you ate a currant bun, your body already produces that alcohol.

SWOV is also satisfied with how things are going now, although they do think that enforcement can and should be improved. Because no matter how you look at it, they also believe that alcohol behind the wheel is a no-go. But how do you do that?

No longer with large alcohol checks, because they are passed on in no time via social media. The police therefore mainly focuses on smaller and quickly movable checks. Then the chance of being caught is greatest and the deterrent effect is too.

But yeah. Total ban or not; you just shouldn’t get behind the wheel with your drunken head.

Oelewapper!

