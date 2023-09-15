Join the La República WhatsApp channel

‘Pasión de gavilanes’ arrived this week on Caracol TV screens with its second season and, despite its failure in streaming, it is now recovering its audience. For this reason, many of its fans wonder if the story of the Reyes-Elizondo could have a third installment and Mario Cimarro, one of the protagonists of the novel, revealed details about it. Could it be that the production of Telemundo Will a new season premiere?

Will ‘Pasión de gavilanes’ have a third season?

'Pasión de gavilanes' returns to television after 20 years. Photo: Telemundo

According to Mario Cimarro responded to Hola magazine, yes there will be a third season of ‘Pasión de gavilanes’. “Important things are coming. The fans have insisted that ‘Pasión de gavilanes’ should have a sequel and the second one was made, and well, thanks to them ‘Pasión de gavilanes 3’ is going to be made. Just telling you that there will be a new season is a lot, but I will give you more details soon, I promise,” were the words of the protagonist of the Telemundo novel.

Where to watch ‘Pasión de gavilanes’ online?

The two seasons of ‘Pasión de gavilanes’ can be seen ONLINE at Netflix and on the website Telemundo. In addition, the second part of the novel is being broadcast LIVE on the channel TV snailas well as on its website, from Monday to Friday at 9.30 pm (Colombia time).