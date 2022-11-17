After the premiere of “Maricucha 2” came the season finale of “Luz de Luna 2”. The television series starring andre Silva surprised fans not only by its sudden time change, but by the tragedy that marked the denouement scene: in an unexpected twist to the story, it was Chubi who was shot at Leon and Bella’s wedding.

León was in danger in “Luz de Luna 2”. Chubi came to his defense. Photo: America TV

The author of suffering was us. He appeared unexpectedly at the ceremony and threatened León with a gun in hand. “This wedding will have a happy ending, but for me. Goodbye, Leon,” he was heard saying before pulling the trigger.

What he did not see coming was that his own father would interrupt the path of the bullet by placing his chest. “Forgive me for all the wrong I have done. Now I have fulfilled my purpose. I have cleaned up my mistakes. Patricia, I love you with all my being. Never forget it”, says the man.

Will there be a third season of “Luz de Luna”?

At the end of the chapter, Chubi says goodbye to his wife, Patricia, and acknowledges that he has hurt those who did not deserve it. After that, he closes his eyes amid León’s cries for help and the despairing cry of his partner.

However, before the credits are released, there is a detail that anticipates a continuation of the program: I get a banner that says “to be continued”. This is a clear indication that León’s story will return to resolve those details that were left unanswered and, obviously, confirm whether Chubi really died or survived the impact.

“To be continued” banner anticipates a new season for “Luz de Luna”. Photo: Capture of America TV

In addition, it remains to be known what will be the fate of Eus after committing the act that, for now, has put his father in grave danger.