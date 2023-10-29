Home page politics

From: Mike Schier

Parliament and dormitory: The students of the foundation of the same name also live in the Maximilianeum. (Archive image) © Marcus Schlaf

The future AfD member of the state parliament, Daniel Halemba, has been wanted on an arrest warrant since Friday. He hasn’t been caught yet. Concern is growing in the state parliament that he will appear at the inaugural session today.

Munich – The search is running at full speed, but the arrest warrant against the future AfD member of the state parliament Daniel Halemba has not yet been executed. There is therefore growing concern in the Maximilianeum that the 22-year-old from the Haßberge/Rhön-Grabfeld district could appear at the constituent meeting today. The consent of the President of the State Parliament would then have to be obtained in order to execute the arrest warrant in Parliament. It would be a media spectacle – and the opportunity for the AfD to portray itself as a victim of political justice. The AfD is already demanding through the courts that Aigner prohibits the police from arresting him.

As reported, Halemba and four other members of the student association “Brschenschaft Teutonia Prag zu Würzburg” are being investigated. Accusation: incitement to hatred and the use of symbols of anti-constitutional organizations. In September there was a search at the fraternity’s headquarters in Würzburg. It is not known what exactly was found there and why the arrest warrant was issued. For tactical reasons, the Würzburg public prosecutor’s office does not want to provide any details about the exact accusation and the reason for his arrest.

Arrest warrant against AfD politician: Lawyer sees “politically motivated” proceedings

Halemba himself went into hiding. His lawyer speaks of a “politically motivated” investigation. The investigators “exerted pressure on a co-accused in a manner contrary to the rule of law and threatened an arrest warrant in order to get him to testify against the other accused.” He filed an arrest complaint on behalf of his client. There is “no truth” to the allegations against all members. There is no urgent suspicion against Halemba that would justify an arrest warrant.

Members of parliament generally enjoy immunity. However, this only begins to take effect with the constituent meeting on Monday afternoon. Halemba, 22, is the youngest member of parliament to be elected to the new state parliament in the election on October 8th. That is why he would actually have had a special role at the constituent meeting on Monday. Because the two youngest MPs traditionally flank the senior president, who initially chairs the meeting. The photo from 1994, when the two youngest were named Markus Söder and Ilse Aigner, is legendary. This time both young politicians should come from the AfD. Since Halemba is probably out, Kristan von Waldenfels (23, CSU) will take his place on the podium.

Is the showdown coming in the Bavarian state parliament? Arrest warrant against AfD politician Halemba

This year’s senior president is the Green Party politician Paul Knoblach (69), a trained nurse from Lower Franconia. He gives a speech and also leads the election of the state parliament presidency. The re-election of Ilse Aigner (CSU) is considered certain. The 58-year-old’s inaugural speech is eagerly awaited. Shortly after the election, she said in an interview with our newspaper that she would “strictly ensure that work is done with decency.” Tightening the rules is being considered – both inside and outside parliament. “There should also be financial sanctions for complaints in the future,” said Aigner.

The Halemba case makes it clear that the state parliament is facing a turbulent legislative period. The AfD will in future be the third strongest faction in parliament – with correspondingly prominent speaking rights. Even a conviction of Halemba would not change that: If he leaves the state parliament because of this, someone from the AfD will move in. (Mike Schier)