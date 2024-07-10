Stephanie Loomis had hoped the chaos besieging the global supply chain was easing. It all seemed confined to the Covid-19 pandemic.

But as director of ocean freight for the Americas at Rhenus Logistics, a company based in Germany, Loomis has seen freight prices soar in recent months as disruptions have roiled the seas.

Late last year, Houthi rebels in Yemen began firing on ships entering the Red Sea en route to the Suez Canal, a vital artery for vessels moving between Asia, Europe and the U.S. East Coast. That prompted ships to make the long way around Africa, lengthening their journeys by up to two weeks.

Then a severe drought in Central America caused water levels in the Panama Canal to plummet, forcing authorities to limit the number of ships passing through the crucial waterway.

In recent weeks, longshoremen have threatened to strike in the United States, while port workers in Germany have suspended their shifts in search of better pay. Rail workers in Canada are on the verge of walking off the job, jeopardizing cargo moving between North America.

The turmoil is prompting shippers to raise rates, while raising the specter of a maritime logjam that could again threaten retailers with shortages of goods during the holiday season. It could also exacerbate inflation.

“I now affectionately call the market ‘Covid junior,’ because in many ways we’re back to where we were during the pandemic,” Loomis said. “It’s all happening again.”

Since October, the cost of moving a 40-foot container from China to Europe has risen from an average of about $1,200 to about $7,000, show data compiled by Xeneta, a Norway-based freight analytics firm. That’s down from a peak of $15,000 reached in late 2021, when disruptions were at their worst, but is about five times the prices that prevailed during the years before the pandemic. Rates for shipping goods across the Pacific have multiplied by a similar magnitude.

“We haven’t seen the peak yet,” said Peter Sand, senior analyst at Xeneta. The most immediate cause of the recent price spike is attacks on ships by the Houthis, who are acting in support of Palestinians attacked by Israeli forces. In recent weeks, attacks have sunk two ships.

“It’s a very complex situation,” Sand said. “There is no clear solution in sight.”