The development studio wants to face the challenge of expanding the JRPG through another title.

Although the franchise Tales of It has been with us for many years, there is no doubt that Tales of Arise has risen as the most successful installment of all. Leaving aside the good reviews garnered by both critics and the community, the game managed to sell more than 1.5 million copies in just over a month. However, from Bandai Namco they are not blinded by the numbers and consider that, for the moment, they are not going to make a sequel.

The study will continue with the challenge of […] acquire new fans for further expansion of JRPGsYusuke TomizawaThis has been commented by the producer of Tales of Arise, Yusuke Tomizawain an interview granted to the magazine Edge (via gamesradar). Apparently, the study “wants to continue with the challenge of […] acquire new fans for a further expansion of JRPGs“In this way, the developer will continue to focus on this genre while exploring new options to attract users.

To achieve this goal, the study considers that it needs to “invent a innovative flagship title that builds on the success of Arise, while offering an opportunity to rediscover the history of the franchise.” After all, the release of Tales of Arise does not mean that Bandai Namco will forget the game forever, as they want to give reasons for players explore it on your own.

So we’ll be keeping an eye out for Bandai Namco’s new plans around new JRPG games, though we can also expect news on the Tales of franchise. On the one hand, Tomizawa has not closed the door to the development of remasters, although he has already said that the graphic style from Tales of Arise will return only in future installments of the saga. As for the game itself, we believe that the latest installment has managed to present itself as a evolutionary step in the franchise thanks to magnificent combat, something that you can read in detail in our analysis.

