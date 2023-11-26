Jim Carrey responded to rumors that he would return as the bitter, Christmas-hating green being in ‘The Grinch 2’. The actor played the remembered character, whose story was based on the story ‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas!’ by Dr. Seuss, at the end of November 2000, when he was already known for his performances in ‘The Mask’ ( 1994), the ‘Ace Ventura’ films, ‘The Truman Show’ (1998), among others.

The American performer gave details about his participation in the possible sequel, which would arrive at a time when he seems to have paused his acting career, after his participation in the film ‘Sonic 2: the movie’. Did you confirm his presence in the sequel?

Will Jim Carrey be in ‘The Grinch 2’?

Rumors of the return of Jim Carrey as said character in the sequel arose after speculation by the media Giant Freakin Robot, which assured that the artist would play the role again in a second part. However, a representative for the comedian, whose name is unknown, assured People magazine that none of this was true. “It is not true that Jim is going to reprise his role as the Christmas villain in a sequel to the famous franchise,” indicated the aforementioned source.

With this statement, the dreams of all the fans of the film and the actor, who wanted to see him again in the furry and green suit that made him gain recognition, collapse. However, this could be temporary, since the actor is in a stage of cessation of his work, so he could reprise said role in a few more years.

Is Jim Carrey retiring from acting?

As we mentioned, Carrey He is on a break from his acting work after his participation in ‘Sonic 2: the movie’, in which he gave life to Dr. Ivo Robotnik or Doctor Mostachón, as he is known in Latin America. However, he revealed in an interview with Access Hollywood that he intends to retire, unless a project comes his way that leaves him speechless.

“I retire. Yes probably. I’m pretty serious about it. Depends. If the angels bring some kind of script written in gold ink that tells me it’s going to be really important for people to see, I might just keep going. But I’m taking a break,” he said. Jim Carrey in the aforementioned dialogue.

“I like my quiet life, I like painting on canvas and I love my spiritual life. And I think, and this is something you may never hear another famous person say as long as I live, that I’ve done enough. I have done enough. “I am happy with my career,” concluded the actor.