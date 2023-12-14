Putin said there is no need for a second wave of mobilization in Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the country does not need a second wave of mobilization, and peace with Ukraine will come when the goals of the special military operation (SVO) are achieved. The head of state answered relevant questions during the “Results of the Year with Vladimir Putin.”

The President noted that at first there was a lot of irony and laughter directed at the mobilized, they were called “mobs,” but the reservists showed themselves well in combat conditions.

Well, why do we need mobilization? Today there is no need for this Vladimir PutinPresident of Russia

Putin named the number of military personnel who will go to the Northern Military District

According to Putin, there was an active campaign in Russia to recruit volunteers on a contract basis. Now 486 thousand people have been recruited – this is more than planned. “And the flow of our men who are ready to defend the interests of the Motherland with arms in hand is not decreasing,” the president noted.

Russian President Vladimir Putin holds a joint direct line with citizens and a large press conference with journalists in Gostiny Dvor, December 14, 2023. Photo: Sergey Guneev / RIA Novosti

That is, every day about one and a half thousand people want to sign a contract to participate in the SVO. Thus, Putin noted, by the end of the year the Russian Armed Forces will recruit about half a million volunteers who will be able to go to the special operation zone. Russia does not need an additional set of mobilized people.

Partial mobilization in Russia was announced on September 21. On October 28, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu reported on the completion of mobilization and the completion of all assigned tasks.

Putin spoke about peace with Ukraine

During the event, Putin also answered the question of when peace will come with Ukraine. There will be peace with the neighboring country when Russia achieves its goals, he said. The goals of the special military operation remain unchanged, the president recalled. He included denazification, demilitarization and the neutral status of Ukraine as such goals.

A mobilized serviceman fires an RPG-7 hand grenade launcher at the Chebarkul training ground, November 18, 2022. Photo: Pavel Lisitsyn / RIA Novosti

The director of the Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) of Russia, Sergei Naryshkin, also spoke about this topic. He said that Ukraine was refusing to negotiate with Moscow, despite the failure of the counteroffensive, following a non-public ban from the West.

On December 14, Putin sums up the year in a straight line format. According to Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov, the topic of a special military operation is of greatest public interest.