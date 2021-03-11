The launch of the platform Disney + has offered Marvel a new way to tell their stories. After having delighted us with a large number of films for more than a decade, those responsible for the MCU have begun to experiment with the series. The first to follow this new narrative line has been WandaVisionBut Falcon and the Winter Soldier will be here shortly. Once the Wanda Maximoff and Vision series is over, many ask themselves the same question: Will there be a second season of WandaVision? Now Kevin Feige, head of Marvel Studios, has answered that question.

“We are developing all these series in the same way that we develop our films. In other words, when we start with a movie, we hope there is part two, we hope there will be part three, but we do not take it into account in part one. We try to do something that hooks people enough and that people enjoy enough and want to visit again enough, that want the story to continue. So that is the way we are proceeding on television as well, ”Feige said in a statement. collected by ComicBook.

As it is, Feige seems more than willing that both WandaVision and the rest of the Marvel series that are being launched on Disney + have a continuity, as has happened with the films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, although it has not specified the case of the recently completed Wanda Maximoff series. The good reception that television fiction has had is one more pillar on which to sustain the future of these series released on the VOD platform, but they will be Disney and Marvel who have the last word. In the meantime, remember that Falcon and the Winter Soldier are coming to Disney + on March 19.