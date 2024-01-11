In 2023, several series were launched within the Disney Plus platform, and you could consider that among the most notable was Ahsokawhich gives us a new perspective of the universe of Star Wars, specifically the former Jedi apprentice who had been trained by Anakin Skywalker. This ended on a kind of interesting hook, so it was evident that we will continue seeing the adventures of these characters who were stuck on a very distant planet.

To the delight of fans, it has finally been confirmed that there will be a second season of this show, something that has been recently communicated and that surely went slightly unnoticed by many, since it was mentioned in a few words and without making so much noise. Furthermore, in the official statement the information has been overshadowed because the spotlight was focused on the film The Mandalorianalthough specifically, Star Wars fans will be happy.

Here what was mentioned:

The Mandalorian & Grogu will lead Lucasfilm's ongoing feature film development slate, including films directed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, James Mangold, and Dave Filoni, who is also currently developing season 2 of Ahsoka.

This is the synopsis of the first season:

Star Wars: Ahsoka is the live-action series that revolves around the legendary animated character from Star Wars Rebels and Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Ahsoka Tano, who was introduced in the series The Mandalorian. After the fall of the galactic empire, the galaxy is once again threatened by a terrible shadow danger that is emerging and that the former Jedi must investigate. Ahsoka will reunite with several of the rebel heroes to neutralize the imminent threat of General Thrawn, who is assembling a clandestine imperial council. He is also considered responsible for the disappearance of Ezra Bridger, a young Jedi who fought alongside the group of rebels but has not been seen again.

Via: Variety

Editor's note: The end of this series was not that good, but the beginning created a pretty good climax, being one of the best Star Wars series, at least almost on par with Andor. So, we will have to wait to see how the Jedi will get out of that planet where she was stranded.