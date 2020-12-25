The six MLAs of Janata Dal United in Arunachal Pradesh may not affect the relationship between the two parties after joining BJP, but this move of BJP has laid the foundation of mistrust in the alliance. JDU general secretary KC Tyagi says that this alliance is against the spirit of religion.

It is beyond comprehension for JDU why the BJP took this decision despite the alliance in Bihar. KC Tyagi says that JDU was a friendly opposition in Arunachal Pradesh. Both parties are part of the NDA. Why this happened in such a situation, only BJP can tell.

In fact, the BJP is constantly trying to strengthen itself in the Northeast. In Assam’s Bodoland Territorial Council elections, the BJP joined hands with the United People’s Party Liberals and the Gana Suraksha Party, leaving the ally Bodo People’s Front. BJP’s effort is to strengthen itself.

It is also being argued that the alliance between JDU and BJP is limited to Bihar only. In the 2019 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly elections, JDU contested on 15 seats and shocked everyone by winning seven seats. JDU was the main opposition party in the state, as the Congress and NCP won only four seats each.

Political experts believe that this will not affect the relationship between the two parties in Bihar, as the situation in Bihar is different. But in other states, BJP may have an impact on alliance with smaller parties. Because till now the BJP was breaking up and joining the MLAs of the opposition parties, this is the first time the BJP has included allies of the allies.