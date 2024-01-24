This week Nintendo has been releasing a lot of information about its most famous franchises, because in the space of three days we already know that there will be a new concert from The Legend of Zelda to see on video, as well as the release date for the new DLC of Splatoon 3. But that's not all, since we saw a new trailer for the flagship game of the first quarter of 2024, of course we are talking about neither more nor less than Princess Peach Showtime!

This game has had quite a few doubts behind it, the first is how Nintendo came to the conclusion of giving prominence again to the princess of the mushroom kingdom after her failed game for the D.S.; and the second is if the character will suffer the same thing because of what happened. Mario, that is, a change of voice. And we cannot forget that Charles Martinet He left his position last year, so that another actor in the industry can keep the baton of the new generation and thus users can grow with his work.

However, this is not going to happen with the princess and the veteran actress, Samantha Kellyhas confirmed that she once again lent her talent to the Princess peachand we can listen to it during the full version of this title. Kelly has been working with Peach from Mario Strikers Charged in 2007, It has been around for just over a decade, so we could consider it fairly new to the business, at least it has been around for much less time than it did. Martinet with the plumber in red.

This is the synopsis of the game:

Princess Peach sets out on her own adventure with the guardian of the Splendor Theatre, Lucy, to save the theater from the evil Grape and the Malaúva Company. Using the power of Esplendi, Peach must go up to the stage of each performance, transform and face Grape's troop of evildoers.



Remember that this game comes exclusively for Switch on March 22.

Editor's note: It is a relief that the Princess continues with her usual voice, and in fact we should not have worried about this at first, given that last year we could hear her in Super Mario Bros. Wonder. So, March will be a very interesting month to spend this title in its entirety.