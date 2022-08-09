Recently it is being claimed that the next film of Paranormal activity could be thrown into 2023this has been commented on by important media in the industry, such as Variety. And it is that in pages like IMDB cards have been listed where they mark upcoming releases of the saga with number 8 in between, something that could be contradicted soon.

Given this, the creator of the franchise pray movie He has come out to mention that these cards are totally false, alleging that the eighth part mentioned is not being done by his studio. So this part is ruled out, although he never mentioned that a new production was not going to arrive in 2023this after the premiere of Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin in Paramount Plus.

Here is his statement:

Paranormal Activity fans: Stories about sequels in the works are coming out. They are listed on IMDB as Paranormal Activity 8, new version, etc. Those aren’t real sequels. We have nothing to do with them and we don’t know these people who claim to be making these movies.

This series of films has had a reboot with what was seen on the streaming platform, but now the direction of the series is somewhat uncertain for fans who enjoy these horror productions.

