01/28/2024 – 19:56

This week will also be marked by rain showers in the city of São Paulo, mainly in the late afternoons, with rising temperatures, according to the Emergency Management Center (CGE) of São Paulo City Hall.

After Sunday, the 28th, with heavy rainfall even throughout the morning, this Monday, the 29th, begins the day with cloudy skies. As the hours go by, temperatures should rise a little. “In the afternoon, quick and isolated rain showers are expected with low potential for the formation of flooding”, warns the municipal body.

On Tuesday the 30th, typical summer conditions will continue. It will be hot, with rain showers expected between mid and late afternoon, due to the arrival of the sea breeze.

Meteoblue adds that, on Wednesday, 31st, temperatures drop a little, staying between 20ºC and 27ºC.

On Thursday, the 1st, they should fall again, with the maximum not exceeding 25ºC, a situation that should be maintained until at least next Saturday, the 3rd.

Regarding rain, precipitation is expected to be even heavier between Wednesday the 31st and Saturday the 3rd, according to Meteoblue.

See the forecast for the next few days in São Paulo:

– Sunday: between 18ºC and 25ºC

– Monday: between 18ºC and 29ºC

– Tuesday: between 19ºC and 31ºC

– Wednesday: between 20ºC and 27ºC

– Thursday: between 20ºC and 25ºC

– Friday: between 19ºC and 25ºC

– Saturday: between 19ºC and 24ºC

Rain decreases on the coast of São Paulo

After the heavy rains that hit the coast of São Paulo, the expectation is that rain showers will still occur, but in isolation and to a lesser extent in the coming days.

According to Climatempo, the combination of strong maritime air circulation, following the passage of a cold front in recent days, in addition to higher than normal sea water temperatures on the coast of São Paulo, resulted in a large volume of rain in several cities on the coast of São Paulo.

The excessive rain not only caused flooding, but also caused several barriers to collapse. Sections of the main access highways to the north coast of São Paulo were also closed due to the landslides.

Measures must be adopted to mitigate the effects of flooding:

– Avoid driving through flooded streets;

– If the rain caused flooding, do not venture into rapids;

– Stay in a safe place. If you need it, ask for help;

– Stay away from the power grid and do not stop under trees;

– Take shelter in houses and buildings;

– Plan your trips so that there is less chance of facing traffic jams caused by blocked streets;

– If you have any questions about blocked roads, call the Traffic Engineering Company (CET) call center on 156 or visit the CET website to find out what traffic is like on the main roads.