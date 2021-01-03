At the start of the year, a big announcement can be made today after the approval of the emergency use of an indigenous and a foreign corona vaccine in India. In fact, the Drugs Controller General of India (DGCI) called a press conference on the Kovid-19 vaccine at 11 am today, in which a big announcement is being made.

It was reported on Saturday that the Experts Committee has approved the use of Bharat Biotech’s indigenous Corona vaccine center. However, the final approval of the DGCI is yet to be received.

On Friday, the Corona vaccine ‘Covishield’, created by the Serum Institute of India, along with Oxford University and AstraZeneca, was approved for emergency use.

While taking stock of the nationwide dry run on Saturday, Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan had also told that in the first phase, around 3 crore people across the country will be given free corona vaccine. Also, he said that no protocol would be compromised before it was approved.

Currently 6 vaccine trials are underway in the country

Currently clinical trials of six Corona vaccines are going on in India. They also include covshield and covaxin. Kovishield is the Austroxy vaccine, developed by AstraZeneca and the Serum Institute of India, Pune. Covaxine is an indigenous vaccine developed by Biotech of India in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research.

Apart from these two, ZyCOV-D is being developed by Cadila Healthcare Limited in Ahmedabad in collaboration with the Department of Biotechnology. Also NVX-CoV2373 is being developed by Serum Institute in collaboration with Novamax. There are two other vaccines, one of which is manufactured by Biological E Limited, Hyderabad in collaboration with MIT, US. The second HDT is developed by Pune-based Genova Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. in collaboration with the US.