The International Energy Agency report finds that the global auto industry is undergoing a radical transformation entitled “Electric Vehicles”.

During 2022, electric cars accounted for 14 percent of total car sales around the world, up from only about 4 percent in 2020.

The significant growth in electric car sales will not stop there, according to the Energy Agency, which expects electric car sales to rise by 35 percent this year, accounting for about a fifth of global car sales.

The growth in electric car sales will have repercussions, most notably, according to the agency’s report, avoiding the need for about 5 million barrels of oil per day by 2030.

Another face of electric cars

These cars, which are promoted as beneficial to the environment, consume 6 times the amount of minerals needed by a conventional car, due to the large space used by batteries in electric cars.

The world may need more mining operations, which are also a source of emissions harmful to the environment, to meet the growing demand, especially since about 35 percent of the volume of electric car sales went to large-sized four-wheel drive cars.

This is something that may reduce the environmental benefits that the world reaps from selling electric cars.

On the other hand, the dilemma of recycling arises, as 90 percent of conventional car batteries are recycled, while this percentage drops to only 5 percent in electric cars.

Will the world reap the desired environmental benefits as a result of the transition to electric cars?

Anas Al-Hajji, editorial advisor at Energy Platform, believes that the electric car industry faces some obstacles, the most prominent of which is how to recycle the batteries of these cars.

The increase in electric car sales means more batteries, according to Al-Hajji, and this highlights the problem of how to safely dispose or recycle these batteries, which are huge in size and weight, and contain toxic substances.

Elgey explained that the safe recycling of batteries is still in the experimental stage and is supported by the government, and therefore there are no companies making profits from recycling these batteries.

The other problem facing the electric car sector, according to Al-Hajji, is that switching to electric cars means reducing the tax share that governments, especially in Europe, collect from gasoline and diesel sales, which are estimated at billions of dollars annually.

The energy platform’s editorial advisor said that US governments earn about $85 billion a year in taxes on gasoline and diesel, so “how will governments compensate for these sums?”

The third problem that al-Hajji sees is one of “national security.” According to him, most of the materials needed to manufacture electric car batteries are found in countries that “are not necessarily friendly to the United States or Europe.”

He explained that they are concentrated in China and Russia, or places as far away as Australia or Chile.

“The problem is that these minerals need to be refined or processed, and whoever controls the processing of these minerals is China,” said al-Hajji, who confirmed that the world is already trying to get rid of Chinese control, but these attempts in Europe and America met with opposition to the exploration of these minerals. minerals due to their environmental impact.

Diversifying energy sources

The world needs all energy sources, according to Al-Hajji, who believes that there is indeed a need for electric cars, but at the same time he refuses to favor one technology over another or favor one sector over another with subsidies.

Al-Hajji explained that if the expectations of the Energy Agency are correct, the increase in sales of electric cars will only reduce the growth in oil demand, without reducing it.

He added that the provision of subsidies by governments for electric cars has prompted the sector to create a “very huge lobby” aimed at continuing and strengthening these subsidies.