The famous auto show not only represents an opportunity for car manufacturers to display their new models, but also has become a witness to the intensity of the world’s interest in electric cars, which are stealing the limelight at the show due to the global trend of companies and governments to try to reduce emissions against the backdrop of growing concerns about climate change.

According to a Reuters report, major auto manufacturers around the world plan to invest approximately $1.2 trillion in the electric vehicle industry and its batteries until 2030.

Given the expected increase in demand for electric vehicles, one country stands out in the lead when it comes to battery technology, and that is China.

china in the introduction

The Asian giant controls the production of batteries for electric cars, as China alone has about 75 percent of the global capacity to manufacture lithium batteries used in electric cars, according to Bloomberg.

Chinese companies control all phases of battery supply and manufacture, from mining and refining to final assembly.

According to the International Energy Agency, the share of battery-powered cars in total car sales around the world will rise by more than 60 percent by 2030.

This means creating the need for millions of batteries, which are the most expensive component in the electric vehicle industry.

In order to catch up with China, which leads the electric car sector globally, countries around the world are trying to stimulate the electric car component industries locally.

In the United States, the administration of US President Joe Biden is proposing new rules to reduce pollution from cars, with the goal of increasing the share of electric vehicle sales in total sales to about a third, or an increase of about 10 times from the current sales volume.

In the old continent, the European Union seeks to accelerate the transition to electric vehicles by banning sales of new petrol and diesel cars in the bloc’s countries from 2035.

These steps would enhance the local industry of electric car components in order to meet the domestic demand, which will rise in the coming years.

The secret behind China’s primacy

The reason behind China’s dominance and leadership in the electric car industry sector is due to the Chinese government giving absolute priority to developing electric car technology in the country years ago, as China has spent billions of dollars in the form of government subsidies and tax exemptions to support this sector.

China has also promoted the establishment of electric vehicle infrastructure, encouraging citizens to buy electric cars instead of traditional fuel cars.

Gregor Sebastian, a researcher on China’s industrial policy at the Mercator Institute in Berlin, says that Beijing adopted the electric vehicle industry as a strategic national priority very early on, which motivated Chinese companies to invest in mining and refining of electric battery materials and technologies.

He added that as China is the largest auto market in the world, government support provided a great incentive for Chinese companies to enter the sector strongly, and the Chinese logistics system and strong manufacturing base promoted the rapid increase in production of companies.

China’s leadership in this sector makes it at the heart of the transition towards green energy in the automotive sector, and even this transition is not allowed without it.

Many electric car makers in the world depend on Chinese batteries, such as Tesla and General Motors, and specifically on the batteries of the Chinese company, “Amperex Technology”, the largest producer of car batteries in the world.

Managing Director of Sino Auto, Tu Li, said that the electric vehicle battery industry has already become a geopolitical point of tension between the West and China.

He pointed out that the US President’s administration is trying, through the “reducing inflation” law, to remove Chinese batteries from the US auto industry, by providing tax exemptions for electric cars and batteries manufactured in America.

Subsidies will only be provided if a certain percentage of the vehicle’s components and batteries are manufactured in the United States or its free trade partners.

Tu cast doubt on the success of the US effort, saying that US auto companies will still need to rely on Chinese battery manufacturers if they are to reach any of the announced pricing and production targets through 2030.