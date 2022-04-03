In the Amstelstraat in Utrecht’s Rivierenwijk, they know exactly what to expect from the residents of the Croeselaan. To the great anger of the residents, 25 years ago houses were demolished to make way for new construction. They protested and only stopped when they were promised that they could return to their own neighborhood. The residents came back, but the signature atmosphere didn’t.
