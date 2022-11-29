It is a fact that within a short time the new generation update will arrive for The Witcher 3, a video game that continues to be the most relevant despite having already been on the market for years. Many users expect to be able to have such an improvement for PS5 Y Xbox Series X/S, since it has save data transfer, but there is a problem.

During a broadcast that took place days ago, the most important features in terms of graphic implementations were revealed, that includes the part of passing the progress. Right after, a fan asked the Community Manager of CD Projekt Rerd if the trophies will also be passed automatically, to which he replied no.

Seeing a lot of questions about this one. Achievements are platform-specific, meaning they don’t carry over when transferring your save between platforms. They will have to be unlocked again. https://t.co/0n1NORBFq9 —Marcin Momot (@Marcin360) November 25, 2022

I see many questions about this. Achievements are platform-specific, meaning they do not carry over when transferring your save between platforms. They will have to be unlocked again.

Getting the achievements and trophies are not easy to unlock in the game, so fans who already have them might be a bit disappointed, since other games do make this transfer. That means, if they want to get hold of them, they will have to do all the tasks one more time, unless now they are just exploring.

Remember that the update will come to PS5 Y Xbox Series X/S the next December 14th.

Via: gamebyte

Editor’s note: It will be the perfect way to give the video game a second spin. Although for those who have hundreds of hours in it, surely this is not going to like it very much.