The wife of the head of the CJNG, Nemesio “El Mencho” Oseguera, asked to have her process released because, according to her lawyer, she suffers from a “terminal illness” that requires total isolation

A Collegiate Court of Appeal denied an amparo against the justified preventive detention of Rosalinda González Valencia, wife of Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, “El Mencho”boss of Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), who also claimed to have a serious illness that was diagnosed in February 2021, for which he asked to release his process for money laundering.

Since October, the Third Collegiate Court in Criminal and Administrative Matters of Cuernavaca, Morelos,denied an amparo to the capo’s wifeconsidering that justified preventive detention is legally accredited and does not violate their fundamental rights.

At the proposal of magistrate Juan Pablo Bonifaz Escobar, and by unanimous vote, his colleagues confirmed the ruling handed down in May 2022 by magistrate Silvia Carrasco Corona, head of the Second Unitary Court in the Morelos capital. This led the complainant to take her case to an appeal court.

On March 1, the Collegiate Court of Appeals for the Eighteenth Circuit based in Cuernavaca, decided to once again deny González Valencia’s protection by unanimous vote.

“It is unfounded that justified preventive detention is a momentous penalty or that it violates the pro persona principle, since, in addition to the fact that it is a precautionary measure contemplated in article 19 of the Federal Constitution,” the court determined.

Rosalinda’s lawyer, Víctor Beltrán, asked a judge to change the precautionary measure because suffers from “terminal illnesswhich requires immunosuppressive therapy that must be provided under conditions of total isolation in sterile areas and with constant surveillance.”

The information of the supposed illness of “La Jefa” indicated by her defense has not been confirmed by any authority so far.

The truth is that so far the incompatibility of said precautionary measure with the complainant’s right to health, which must also be guaranteed under the terms of article 18, has not been demonstrated, he added.

