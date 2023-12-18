Four Palestinians, including two teenagers, were killed this Monday by gunfire from the Israeli Army during a military operation in the northern occupied West Bank, official sources reported. amid the worst spike in violence in the area since 2002, the height of the Second Intifada (2000-2005).

(Also: Deaths in Gaza due to Israeli offensive exceed 19,400, according to the Ministry of Health)

Rashid Habib al Aidi, 17, lost his life from a gunshot to the chest while Muhamed Samir Muhamed Melhem, of the same age, died from a gunshot to the head, reported the Ministry of Health of the Palestinian National Authority.

(You can read: Security Council once again discusses the situation in Gaza: they seek more humanitarian aid)

In addition, Yazan al Khatib, 20, and Hikmet Samir Muhamed Melhem, 24, died after being shot in the head, he added.

“Soldiers attacked the Al Fara refugee camp causing clashes with residents”indicated the official Palestinian news agency, Wafa.

(Also: The United States sees it as urgent for more humanitarian aid to reach Gaza and be better distributed)

Funeral of four Palestinians killed during an Israeli military incursion in the West Bank.

The Israeli Army, for its part, confirmed to the Efe agency its operation in Al Fara, where “the terrorists threw explosive devices and shot at the Israeli forces, who responded with live fire” and, in addition, “they detained a suspect and “They confiscated a Carlo-style weapon.”

After the outbreak of war between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip on October 7, violence has also intensified in the West Bank, a Palestinian territory occupied by Israel since 1967.

(You can read: HRW accuses Israel of using hunger and thirst of civilians in Gaza as a weapon of war)

Only on Sunday, Five Palestinians killed in Israeli drone strike on Tulkarem, northern West Bank.

The five young people lost their lives during “Israeli aggression” in the Nur Shams refugee camp in Tulkarem, “after drones bombed the place”, which has been the target of dozens of raids by Israeli troops since it escalated. the war against Hamas.

(Of interest: Israel found Gaza tunnel: the most wanted Hamas leader was driving there)

The West Bank and Israel are experiencing their most violent year in two decades, and so far in 2023, 509 Palestinians have died in violent events, most of them militiamen in armed clashes with Israeli troops and attackers, but also civilians, including more than 110 minors. age.

Of that number, 301 Palestinians (at least 73 minors) have died since aggression in the area intensified due to the war between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

The terrorists threw explosive devices and fired at Israeli forces, who responded with live fire. See also Colombia and three other countries in the region, against the banana fungus in crops

Israel has increased its raids in the West Bank to search for “terrorism suspects” since the war began, and since October 7, it has detained more than 2,200 Palestinians, of whom about 1,200 have ties to Hamasaccording to the Army.

(Also: 'It got out of control': Did Israel allow Qatar to finance Hamas in the Gaza Strip?)

Like the Balata refugee camps in Nablus or Jenin, Nur Shams has local militias that confront Israeli troops, which results in intense armed combat, as happened on Saturday, when Salim Hajar, another refugee, died in that camp. young man of 25 years.

In parallel, that area has seen the proliferation of new Palestinian armed groups, which carry out attacks with increasing frequency and have left 41 dead on the Israeli side, most of them settlers, five of them minors, and seven in uniform.

More aid for Gaza

The United States transferred him to Israel this Monday the urgency of more humanitarian aid to Gaza, where the death toll from the Israeli offensive exceeds 19,400 after 73 days of war.

The urgency of more aid reaching the Strip was one of the points that the United States Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin, addressed in Israel with the Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu.

Austin stressed the urgent need for more aid and for it to be better distributed among the nearly 1.9 million displaced people in the enclave, about 85 percent of its population.

(You can read: The international news of the year: The war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza)

Israel allows the entry of humanitarian aid through Rafah, the border between Egypt and the Strip, and since Sunday, under pressure from the United States, it authorized for the first time that it enter through its own border, through the Kerem Shalom crossing. However, what reaches Gaza does not cover even 1 percent of the population's needs, according to the Palestinian National Authority..

Unloading Saudi aid for the Gaza Strip on the runway of the Egyptian El-Arish airport.

The UN Security Council will discuss the Gaza war again this Tuesday and will probably vote on a resolution presented by the United Arab Emirates to facilitate the entry of humanitarian aid into the Palestinian territory.

(Also: The 3 hostages killed by the Israeli Army were shirtless and carrying a white flag)

The session had been scheduled for 3 pm this Monday, then postponed to two hours later and finally rescheduled for this Tuesday, to allow for last-minute negotiations on the vocabulary of the text, especially in references to the cessation of hostilities.

INTERNATIONAL EDITORIAL