From: Lucas Maier

The Wagner mercenaries have recently lacked leadership. Now all sides are trying to win her over. Will they soon fight alongside Ukraine?

Kiev – After suspected murder of the head of Wagner group Yevgeny Prigozhin there is much speculation about the future of the mercenary group. Russia According to information, has already set up its own private mercenary troops, which are trying to poach mercenaries from the Wagner group, as the US think tank, Institute for the Study of War (ISW), writes.

But another group is also currently courting the troops of the Wagner Group. The Russian Volunteer Corps openly promotes a fight against Russia and Wladimir Putin. But what exactly is the Russian Volunteer Corps?

Russians against Putin: Volunteer corps led by right-wing extremists

The In the past, Russian volunteer corps attacked Russian territory again and again at. Similar to the “Freedom for Russia” legion, which is said to consist exclusively of Russian soldiers who have defected, the Russian Volunteer Corps is said to only have Russian citizens. Both groups are united in the fight against Vladimir Putin.

The Russian Volunteer Corps was founded in autumn 2022 by Russian fighters. Since August, the force has been interacting with the armed forces of Ukraine, such as the Russian exile medium Meduza writes. The group was founded by Denis Nikitin (pseudonymous) and is intended only for “ethnic Russians”.

New home for Wagner mercenaries? Will they fight for Ukraine soon? (Iconic image) © Artem Priakhin/IMAGO-Images

Nikitin was in Moscow was born and later also lived in Germany for a while. In 2019, Nikitin was then banned from entering Germany and the entire Schengen area. The reason for this was his activities in right-wing extremist circles throughout Europe, such as the German wave writes. “His neo-Nazi activism poses a threat to public safety,” writes Medusa on the reasoning of the German authorities. He is also considered to be the founder of the neo-Nazi brand “White Rex”, which, in addition to clothing, was also responsible for organizing right-wing extremist martial arts tournaments.

Turning point in the Ukraine war: Will Wagner mercenaries switch to the side of Ukraine?

After the presumed death of Prigozhin, the Russian Volunteer Corps repeatedly called for Wagner mercenaries to join the group. An appeal text published by the group on Telegram begins with the words: “We appeal to the fighters of the Wagner Group, for whom the words loyalty and honor still have meaning and meaning.”

The mercenaries only have two options at this moment, it is said. “Either you become the deputy of the Russian Ministry of Defense in the service of the assassins of your commanders, or you save your honor and take revenge on their executioners by going into the Ukraine go over,” is the wording of the call, which could lead to a turnaround in the Ukraine war.

The Russian Volunteer Corps would take in all mercenaries who were not involved in any war crimes on Ukrainian soil. In the event of a change, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine would guarantee the safety of the fighters and adequate conditions, the appeal said.

Turnaround in the Ukraine war: Troops promise to go as far as Moscow

Aside from the possible turning point in the Ukraine war, the letter also addresses the failed march on Moscow. At the end of June 2023 Wagner troops attacked Russian soldiers in Russia and headed towards Moscow moving. After negotiations presented However, Prigozhin accepted the actions of his troops and went to Belarus into exile.

In the appeal text of the Russian Volunteer Corps, the troops hold out the prospect of another march on Moscow. “But this time we don’t stop 200 km from the Moscow ring road, we reach the end!” reads the appeal.

Whether and if so, how many Wagner mercenaries will side with Ukraine remains uncertain. What is clear, however, is that after the presumed death of leader Prigozhin, all sides are trying to win the favor of the mercenaries. (Lucas Maier)