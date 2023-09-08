There are 46 days left for the Venezuelan opposition to carry out the primary elections in which the opponent of Nicolás Maduro will be elected for the elections in 2024. However -as in almost all history since 1999- the fights and differences threaten the opposition process.

Chavismo, for its part, has tried to blow up the primaries from day one, knowing that it controls all the powers and issuing warnings against the process and the political actors.

At the moment only two cards have been played: the political disqualifications and the fact that the National Electoral Council (CNE) does not operationally support the internal election on October 22.

Of the 13 candidates, the main ones are disqualified by decision of the Comptroller of the Republic. They are María Corina Machado, Henrique Capriles and Freddy Superlano. The rest have taken the opportunity to say: “If I were disabled, I would not participate.”

“I would seriously retire,” said Carlos Prosperi, the candidate for Acción Democrática, a traditional party in the country, for example.

Delsa Solórzano followed the same line. The former deputy, like Prosperi, are still empowered, although both were part of the National Assembly that supported Juan Guaidó in his self-proclamation as interim president.

Nicolas Maduro, President of Venezuela. Photo: Presidential Press.

And it is that These affirmations go against, above all, María Corina Machado, who according to the latest study by ORC Consultores, he would win the primaries with at least 68 percent of the votes and in the presidential elections he would sweep Maduro.



In this study published in August, in a Machado vs. Maduro, the leader, had 47.2 percent of the vote and the current president 13.5 percent. A result that is in line with the fact that 78 percent of those surveyed want a political change in Venezuela and the rest want to continue as it is.

According to ORC consultants, in addition to María Corina, Henrique Capriles would reach 7.3 percent of the votes on October 22. While Freddy Superlano would stay with 6.8 percent, Andrés Velásquez with 5.4 percent, Delsa Solorzano with 4 percent, and Carlos Prosperi with 3.4 percent.

Unlike those empowered, Machado has insisted that she will go “to the end”, which according to her, is the presidency of the Republic, For this reason, she rules out alliances and has not said if she would support someone else if Chavismo does not allow her to register by 2024.

María Corina Machado leads the polls for the primaries. Photo: EFE/MIGUEL GUTIERREZ

The opposition primary struggles to survive

The internal election, in any case, has had great obstacles. Its coordinators hoped to have the support of the National Electoral Council, with a Chavista majority, but it never responded to the request. The idea was to use the automated mechanism that Venezuela has and have the voting centers.

Given this, the National Commission of Primaries announced that the event would be “self-managed” and recently published an application on the web so that each voter can know where they vote. Most of them will be able to do so in civil society housing.

But apart from that, what happens is that “there is no primary environment,” according to Henrique Capriles said this week, who made an alliance with the Un Nuevo Tiempo party to compete in the internal elections.

We cannot be telling the country that we are going to carry out a process about which there is more uncertainty than certainty.

This is consistent with the ORC Consultores study, which found that participation on October 22 would remain between 16 and 25 percent. In other words, some 2.7 million voters would go to the polls, out of an electoral registry of more than 20,000,000.

But there are those who believe that the participation would be even less, as is the case of María Carolina Uzcátegui, former vice president of the Commission of Primaries, who upon leaving office assured that the process could not be carried out.

According to the surveys, only 16 percent of the electoral census would go to vote in the primaries. Photo: Cristian HERNANDEZ / AFP

For her, only 1,232,000 would vote, which does not represent “traditional participation in primary processes.” “We cannot be telling the country that we are going to carry out a process about which there is more uncertainty than certainty,” he said this Thursday at a press conference.

“Designated voting centers do not represent what the country needs. 38 percent of these voting centers are located in family homes, commercial premises, where those owners (…) are being subjected to public ridicule, because by saying that the primary is going to be held there, we put the integrity of not only people at risk, but also their homes,” he asserted.

The former official also questioned the ability of the Commission to guarantee that the 20,338,166 qualified people can participate in the process, in which there will be 5,133 polling stations arranged in 3,008 authorized centers.

But Jesús María Casal, president of the Commission and who has also received threats from Chavismo number two, Diosdado Cabello, has insisted on several occasions that the end of the primaries “It is a candidacy that a candidate can achieve, therefore it is a legitimate opportunity in its means and purpose”.

For Casal, work must continue on carrying out the internal vote because it is also “much progress has been made.”

The truth is that analysts, politicians and experts agree that if the presidential elections were held today, only Chavismo would be prepared. -even if they do not have enough votes- to attend the polls. They have a single candidate, Nicolás Maduro, unlike the opposition that is still debating whether or not being qualified would be an impediment to competing.

Added to this is the fact that various Chavismo actors have introduced legal resources to pressure the Supreme Court of Justice to annul the October election, which would force opponents to choose by consensus, increasing fissures and fights between the group.

ANA MARIA RODRIGUEZ BRAZON

WEATHER CORRESPONDENT

CARACAS