World Health Organization Secretary General Antonio Gutarares said on Tuesday that there is no guarantee about the vaccine being prepared against Kovid-19 whether it will work or not. During a virtual press briefing, the WHO Secretary said, “There is no guarantee which vaccine will work.” The more people try this trial, the more likely it is to be safe and effective. ”

Gutares said about 200 vaccines are being prepared to prevent the epidemic. He said, “About 200 Kovid-19 vaccines are currently under clinical and pre-clinical testing. The history of the vaccine’s preparation will tell us that if some fail, some will pass. “

At the same time, Gutarais criticized countries that are signing agreements for vaccines specifically for their citizens. Gutares said such an effort is’ futile. “We are working to advance treatment and medicine for global public good,” Gutarais said. We are supporting efforts to make the vaccine available to people and it is affordable everywhere. Despite this, some countries are making agreements specifically for their population. ”

Addressing the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly that began on Tuesday, he said, “Such an effort for vaccines is not only unfair but also futile.” None of us is safe until all are safe. Similarly, the economy cannot run away from an epidemic.

This session of the United Nations General Assembly is taking place under the shadow of the Kovid-19 epidemic. The global organization Oxfam warns that wealthy countries, representing just 13 percent of the world’s population, have already captured more than half (51 percent) of the dose of major vaccines coming from Kovid-19.

Oxfam stated that the “me-before” nationalist approach of wealthy countries, particularly the US, prevents coordination and may prevent or delay vaccines from reaching those who live in developing countries and most commonly Are at risk

So far more than 30 million people have been infected with Kovid-19 and more than 958,000 have died. So far, 67 million people in the US have been infected with Kovid-19 and more than 200,000 have died. Gutares said that since the onset of the pandemic, the United Nations has pushed forward a major rescue package that accounts for at least 10 percent of the global economy. He called upon the countries to work unitedly in this time of global crisis.

