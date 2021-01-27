In contrast to his predecessors, Donald Trump rarely spoke the words “morality” and “human rights”. Instead, he held hands with North Korea’s dictator Kim Jong Un, was unabashedly courted by Saudi Arabia’s ruling family, had a mostly friendly relationship with Waldimir Putin and demonstratively resigned from the UN Human Rights Council.

The US president is said to have congratulated Chinese President Xi Jinping in 2019 on building internment camps for Muslim Uyghurs in Xinjiang Province. That was “exactly the right measure,” said Trump, according to his then security advisor John Bolton.

Only at the very end of his term in office did Trump let his Secretary of State Mike Pompeo make a radical change of course on this matter. He declared the harassment of around one million predominantly Muslim Uighurs to one Act of genocide. Imports of goods made by forced laborers from Xinjiang were banned. The Beijing regime reacted indignantly to such “follies” and in turn imposed sanctions on Pompeo and other American politicians.

In international diplomacy, there is no more serious charge than that of committing genocide. So it made people sit up and take notice that Antony Blinken, Joe Biden’s Secretary of State, unreservedly endorsed the characterization of his predecessor. The new administration is also convinced that China is committing genocide in Xinjiang. Are Biden and his team returning to the classic American, value-based human rights rhetoric?

There is much to be said for it. Biden’s claim is to want to serve as a moral example again worldwide. Many personalities underline this. Susan Rice for example, Ex-security advisor under Barack Obama, will head the council for domestic affairs. Climate protection and human rights are her profession.

Bret Stephens, a conservative columnist for the New York Times, is now calling for the revival of America’s “moral leadership” and one “Dissidents-first foreign policy” – a foreign policy that makes the fate of dissidents a measure of the intensity of trade relations with countries like China, Russia, Iran, Cuba and Venezuela.

Pressure on authoritarian regimes

Political and military pressure was not enough, writes Stephens. Rather, the local opposition should be strengthened in their fight against dictators. Alexej Navalny, for example, is in the tradition of Alexander Solzhenitsyn, Andrei Sakharov and Natan Sharansky in Russia. Nelson Mandela (South Africa), Lech Walesa (Poland) and Vaclav Havel (Czech Republic) have also proven how vulnerable authoritarian regimes are to the resistance of individual individuals. be.

In March 2020, Thomas Wright from the “Brookings Institution” in the magazine “The Atlantic” outlined the main features of a foreign policy under a President Biden. An “influential group” of foreign politicians within the Democratic Party, the so-called “2021 Democrats”, played a key role in this. They include both Blinken and Jake Sullivan, Biden’s National Security Advisor. The short formula is: turning away from Trump, but not returning to the status quo principles of Barack Obama.

According to the analysis of the “2021 Democrats”, the past eight years have been shaped by the erosion of democracy, the rise of national populist movements and the stabilization of authoritarian systems. The assumption that an intensification of trade with China would lead to political liberalization has not been confirmed. Even then, the question of which sanctions should be imposed on China “because of the arbitrary detention of one million innocent Uighurs” was discussed.

Will Heiko Maas soon be in need of an explanation?

America’s foreign policy should not ignore “ideological components”. Biden himself has criticized Saudi Arabia as a “pariah state”. US military engagement in the Middle East must be scaled back.

For Germany and Europe, this promises one thing above all: In terms of NATO, climate protection and the defense budget, Biden should lead to a transatlantic relaxation. But with regard to human rights violations in Russia (Navalny, Nord Stream 2) and China (European-Chinese investment agreement), the moral pressure is likely to increase.

Will the German government and the European Union join the verdict of genocide committed by the Beijing regime against the Uyghurs? Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, who, as he says, went into politics because of Auschwitz, is well advised to think about an answer to this question.